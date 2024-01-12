Scrum Master / Project Manager (Hybrid)

Jan 12, 2024

6 month contract – Hybrid
Responsibilities:

  • A single point of contact needs to be provided for a lead role in planning, executing, monitoring, controlling, and closing of projects.
  • Accountable for the entire project scope, project team, resources, and the delivery of the project.
  • The Project Manager will also be responsible for frequent reporting on project activities, project timelines and work allocation within team members.
  • Managing delivery timelines and driving to ensure these are met.
  • Work breakdown structure with technical lead (Create relevant user stories and tasks).
  • Octane Management – Ensure tasks, invested hours etc. are captured, project data and statuses etc. kept up to date.
  • PPM Management – EIS single domain projects. Update project plans, update weekly statuses.
  • Sprints Management – Planning, Daily Stand Ups, Reviews, Pipeline Planning.
  • Set up relevant stakeholder meetings (SMEs, Source System Owners).
  • Set up weekly project meetings.
  • Provide feedback to project requestors (Data Stewards/ISPMs/EPMO PMs).
  • Uphold BDM (EPMO and ISPMO) Governance, Project Minutes and tracking of Actions, Risks, and Issue.

Experience Required:

  • Octane Management: Ensure tasks, invested hours etc. are captured, project data and statuses are kept up to date.
  • PPM Management: EIS Single Domain Projects. Update project plans, update weekly statuses.
  • Sprints Management – Planning, Daily Stand Ups, Reviews, Pipeline Planning.

Technical Stacks Required:

  • Microsoft SQL Server Analysis Services
  • Machine learning dev ops using Python, CI/CD Pipelines, Google Cloud Platform (GCP)
  • SAS Viya and SAS 9.4
  • Power BI
  • Data Lakes (Currently using Cloudera HDFS and looking to migrate to Azure Delta Lake)
  • Trino (Big Data)
  • OBIEE (replaced with OAS – Oracle Analytical Server)
  • Kafka
  • Apex
  • Java
  • Coldfusion
  • Linux / Unix
  • Windows OS
  • Postgress
  • Oracle, PL/SQL

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree – Information Technology
  • 3-year diploma or higher in the related field of study, for example Computer Science or Information Technology

Desired Skills:

  • scrum
  • project
  • azure

