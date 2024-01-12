Senior Business Analyst (Processing Engineer)

Our client is currently recruiting for a Senior Business Analyst (Processing Engineer). This role will expose you to a diverse working environment with endless opportunities to grow as an individual and to work for an organization that promotes equality. This is a contract role (12-months contract)

To identify, analyze and document improvement opportunities across various lines of Business and Functions by conducting critical analysis within the Business Line or Function in order to enhance process and system functionality, identifying the current operating functionality and providing recommendations for the future.

NQF Level 7 or equivalent relevant experience.

4 years of relevant working industry experience.

3-4 years of experience to demonstrate an ability to gather, review and analyze information from relevant sources and identify insights to inform Problem solving or solutioning across part of the value chain. Demonstrate an ability to position recommendations with stakeholders through data visualization and storytelling.

1-2 years of experience to an understanding of project and change management principles and methodologies and applying this across different types of projects to drive tangible business value.

3-4 years of experience to Demonstrate curiosity within area of expertise which inspires investigation into trends and new developments to inform thought leadership with stakeholders.

1-2 years of experience coordinating and facilitating teams and groups of stakeholders to understand the pain points, investigate solutions and achieve common goals.

1-2 years of experience in the ability to review initiatives from inception to completion, analyze lessons learnt and assess opportunities for improvement to create more impactful execution. Able to provide evidence of continuous improvement projects driven through data analysis and lessons learned.

Requirement Elicitation and Analysis: Work closely with business stakeholders to understand their needs, objectives, and challenges. Elicit, document, and analyze business requirements, processes, and [URL Removed] business requirements into clear and concise functional specifications for technical teams

Solution Design: Collaborate with technology teams to design solutions that meet business needs. Propose innovative and practical solutions to address business challenges. Ensure that proposed solutions align with the organization’s strategic goals and technological capabilities.

Stakeholder Communication: Serve as a liaison between business stakeholders and technology teams.

Communicate complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders. Present findings, recommendations, and project updates to various audiences.

Documentation: Create detailed documentation including business requirements, process flows, use cases, and user stories. Maintain accurate and up-to-date project documentation throughout the project lifecycle.

Project Management: Collaborate with project managers to define project scope, objectives, and deliverables. Assist in project planning, estimation, and resource allocation. Monitor project progress and identify potential risks or deviations from the plan.

Quality Assurance: Participate in system testing, user acceptance testing, and validation of implemented solutions. Ensure that delivered solutions meet the specified requirements and are of high quality.

Process Improvement: Identify areas for process optimization and efficiency enhancement. Recommend process improvements and assist in their implementation.

To collaborate with business stakeholders to priorities transformation initiatives and deliver future relevant technology solutions, processes and capability development in align with CIB Operations strategy.

Collaborate with internal and external stakeholders across the business and value chain to mobilize solutioning and prepare for execution of prioritized initiatives through shared accountability.

Translate the CIB Operations and business strategies into work packages and manage delivery of initiatives.

Adopt and optimize efficient use of tools, mechanisms and frameworks across projects to ensure optimal prioritization, execution and value realization.

Coordinate the identification and evaluation of solutions through the use of objective data to achieve value realization aligned with strategic objectives of assigned projects.

Provide input and influence into the verification of business cases and business priorities to ensure decisions align to the transformation roadmap.

Facilitate effective planning for prioritized initiatives in collaboration with stakeholders to ensure proper time and coordination of resources to deliver business requirements on time to meet expected value realization thresholds.

Coordinate and manage delivery of initiatives by monitoring progress, facilitating collaboration and removing or escalating blockers to meet project outcomes.

Coordinate internal and external stakeholder’s efforts and resources to ensure collective impact delivery against prioritise initiatives.

Plan, coordinate and manage hand over and adoption activities to facilitate solution ownership within production to deliver business value against agreed thresholds.

Facilitate effective data tracking of value realisation metrics to manage progress against agreed benefits realisation thresholds to maintain focus on objectives and inform project specific decision making.

Collaborate with internal and external stakeholders monitor service performance and identify opportunities for further value realisation to feedback into prioritisation process.

Coordinate the work of stakeholders to ensure that work outcomes are achieved to optimise resources and performance to consistently deliver work and meet agreed targets.

Desired Skills:

Time Management

Critical Thinking

Spreadsheet software

Judgment and Decision Making

Active Listening

Tax preparation software

Accounting Software

