Senior Business Intelligence Developer at Blue Label Telecoms – Gauteng Johannesburg

ABOUT THE COMPANY
We are a JSE-listed company selling innovative mobile commerce technology to emerging markets in South Africa and abroad. Our users are rich, poor, urban and rural, and we allow them all to interact and transact on an equal footing. We reach them by using both physical and virtual distribution channels. We target many of our services to people who do not have easy access to bank accounts, and we allow them the convenience of being able to transact where and when they want to. Our good reputation is our license to operate.
JOB PURPOSE
The Senior Business Intelligence Developer is required to create and maintain BI Solutions that turn data into knowledge. In this role, you should have a background in ETL processes and Data warehouse framework business analysis. A business acumen and problem- solving aptitude is advantageous. Ultimately, this role will enhance our business intelligence system to help us make better decisions.
RESPONSIBILITIES
Business Solutions Development and Deployment
- Translate business needs to technical specifications
- Design, build and deploy BI solutions
- Maintain and support data analytics platforms
- Create tools to store data
- Conduct testing and troubleshooting
- Evaluate and improve existing BI systems
- Collaborate with teams to integrate systems
- Develop and execute database queries and conduct analyses
- Create visualizations and reports for requested projects
- Develop and update technical documentation
- Collaborate with other teams to ensure that there is no duplication of effort and that the correct resources are being used to provide the correct analytics
Database Specifications
- Provide information and comments on suitability during approval process for database specifications to ensure all agreed standards and protocols are followed and data integrity is preserved
Analysis of “As Is” and “To Be”
- Document “as is” and “to be” processes and describe the changes required to migrate to the “to be” capability to record accurately the change required
Self-Development
- Develop own capabilities by participating in assessment and development planning activities as well as formal and informal training and coaching; gain or maintain external professional accreditation where relevant to improve performance and fulfill personal potential. Maintain an understanding of relevant technology, external regulation, and industry best practices through ongoing
Work Collaboratively
- Build a culture of integrity, respect and understanding across the organisation
- Recognise outcomes which resulted from effective collaboration between teams
- Build co-operation and overcome barriers to information sharing, communication, and collaboration across the organisation
- Facilitate opportunities to engage and collaborate with external stakeholders (Retailers and POS Companies) to develop joint solutions
- Demonstrate ability to work in teams
- Demonstrate ability to communicate at all levels
Desired Skills:
- Computer Skills
- Verbal Communication
- Action Planning