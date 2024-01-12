Senior Business Intelligence Developer at Blue Label Telecoms

ABOUT THE COMPANY

We are a JSE-listed company selling innovative mobile commerce technology to emerging markets in South Africa and abroad. Our users are rich, poor, urban and rural, and we allow them all to interact and transact on an equal footing. We reach them by using both physical and virtual distribution channels. We target many of our services to people who do not have easy access to bank accounts, and we allow them the convenience of being able to transact where and when they want to. Our good reputation is our license to operate.

JOB PURPOSE

The Senior Business Intelligence Developer is required to create and maintain BI Solutions that turn data into knowledge. In this role, you should have a background in ETL processes and Data warehouse framework business analysis. A business acumen and problem- solving aptitude is advantageous. Ultimately, this role will enhance our business intelligence system to help us make better decisions.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Business Solutions Development and Deployment

Translate business needs to technical specifications

Design, build and deploy BI solutions

Maintain and support data analytics platforms

Create tools to store data

Conduct testing and troubleshooting

Evaluate and improve existing BI systems

Collaborate with teams to integrate systems

Develop and execute database queries and conduct analyses

Create visualizations and reports for requested projects

Develop and update technical documentation

Collaborate with other teams to ensure that there is no duplication of effort and that the correct resources are being used to provide the correct analytics

Database Specifications

Provide information and comments on suitability during approval process for database specifications to ensure all agreed standards and protocols are followed and data integrity is preserved

Analysis of “As Is” and “To Be”

Document “as is” and “to be” processes and describe the changes required to migrate to the “to be” capability to record accurately the change required

Self-Development

Develop own capabilities by participating in assessment and development planning activities as well as formal and informal training and coaching; gain or maintain external professional accreditation where relevant to improve performance and fulfill personal potential. Maintain an understanding of relevant technology, external regulation, and industry best practices through ongoing

Work Collaboratively

Build a culture of integrity, respect and understanding across the organisation

Recognise outcomes which resulted from effective collaboration between teams

Build co-operation and overcome barriers to information sharing, communication, and collaboration across the organisation

Facilitate opportunities to engage and collaborate with external stakeholders (Retailers and POS Companies) to develop joint solutions

Demonstrate ability to work in teams

Demonstrate ability to communicate at all levels

Desired Skills:

Computer Skills

Verbal Communication

Action Planning

