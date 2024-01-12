Senior Cloud Engineer (AWS Technologies) – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Our client, a successful fintech situated in Stellenbosch is seeking a skilled Senior Cloud Engineer with expertise in AWS technologies with experience in setting up cloud infrastructure and FortiGate walls.

The business scope spans form ecommerce through to new generation android point of sale solutions. The company is looking for someone that will own the position with a purpose to create a positive legacy.

Primary competencies:

In this role, the ideal candidate will be responsible for designing, implementing and maintaining secure infrastructure and networks in the cloud. This technical role includes managerial responsibilities and collaborating with interdisciplinary teams to guarantee the effective functioning of the company’s cloud environment. This will involve utilizing extensive expertise in cloud infrastructure, networking and adherence to security best practices.

The norm is working regular office hours but getting results always takes priority. Application deployments may take place in the evening, and the time spent on these deployments will be accounted for separately from normal office hours. The client embraces a hybrid working environment, allowing team members to work on-site and remotely. As a result, proficiency in virtual team management and the ability to manage deliverables in a virtual setting are essential requirements for this position.

Responsibilities:

Overall security for company group infrastructure

Design and implement networks, infrastructure and firewalls within cloud environments

Manage cloud team and consultants

Implement CI/CD pipelines

Configure, manage and troubleshoot firewalls to ensure optimal network security and performance

Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including network engineers, system administrators, and developers, to set up and maintain networks and security thereof

Conduct security assessments and audits to identify vulnerabilities and propose appropriate solutions

Develop and maintain documentation, including network diagrams, configuration guides, and standard operating procedures related networks and security

Stay up to date with the latest AWS security features, FortiGate firewall technologies, and industry trends to provide recommendations for improving network security and performance

Participate in incident response and perform root cause analysis for security-related incidents

Provide technical guidance and mentorship to junior team members on network and security configurations and best practices

Requirements:

Bachelors degree in Computer Science, information technology, or related field. Relevant certifications e.g AWS Certified Security Specialty, Fortinet NSE will be beneficial

Proven experience in cloud networks and security, specifically in AWS environments

In-depth knowledge of AWS services and features, such as VPC, EC2, IAM, S3, CloudTrail, CloudWatch, AWS WAF, Route53, secrets manager, and AWS Security Hub

Strong expertise in configuring and managing FortiGate firewalls, including FortiOS, firewall policies, VPN configurations and advanced threat protection features

Solid understanding of network protocols, security standards eg SSL/TLS,IPsec, and networking concepts (routing, subnetting, load balancing)

Experience with network security tools, such as intrusion detection and prevention systems (IDS/IPS), web application firewalls (WAF), and vulnerability scanners

Proficient in scripting and automation using languages like Python, PowerShell, or Bash to streamline security operations

Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to analyse complex network security issues

Strong communication skills to effectively collaborate with cross-functional teams and present technical information to both technical and non-technical stakeholders

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and manage multiple priorities simultaneously

Preferred skills:

Experience with Cloud platforms and networks, such as AWS, Microsoft Azure or Google Cloud Platform (GCP)

Familiarity with DevOps practices and tools, including infrastructure as code (IaC) using Terraform or AWS CLoudFormation

Knowledge of other security technologies and solutions, such as intrusion prevention systems (IPS), data loss prevention (DLP), and SIEM platforms

Experience with network monitoring and logging solutions, such as AWS CloudWatch, Elastic Stack, Splunk etc

Experience in banking security will be highly beneficial

Experience in setting up network peering will be beneficial

Should you be interested, kindly forward your CV to [Email Address Removed] or [Email Address Removed] before close of business on the 20 January 2024.

Desired Skills:

banking security experience

DevOps

IPS

SIEM platforms

CloudWatch

data loss prevention

Learn more/Apply for this position