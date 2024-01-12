Senior Desktop Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Join the iOCO Infrastructure Services Community: Where Work is an Adventure, Not Just a Job. We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior Desktop Engineer to join our IT team. As a Senior Desktop Engineer, you will be responsible for overseeing and managing the organization’s desktop infrastructure, providing technical support, and implementing solutions to enhance end-user computing experiences. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in desktop engineering, excellent problem-solving skills, and the ability to lead and mentor a team.
What you’ll do:
- General support of end-user computing for hardware, networking, printing, application, OS, and boardroom equipment
- Set up and preparation of hardware for distribution to users.
- Achieve expected SLA, quality requirements, and KPIs to
support client contract objectives.
- Excellent verbal communication to deliver remote or telephonic support.
- Effective time and call management to support contractual
objectives.
- Effective use of Call Management systems and tools to effectively measure delivery of services.
- Ensure effective resolution of calls within agreed timelines at
expected service quality.
Qualifications Required:
- A+, N+, ITIL, MCSE
Other information applicable to the opportunity:
- Permanent position
- Location: Kempton Park – Onsite
Why work for us?
- At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology we are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?
- Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?
- By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation, a place where you will be able to connect and learn from your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?
- We encourage diversity and work culture, and Setting U up for Success! #SuuS
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery