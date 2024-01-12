Senior Desktop Engineer

Jan 12, 2024

Join the iOCO Infrastructure Services Community: Where Work is an Adventure, Not Just a Job. We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior Desktop Engineer to join our IT team. As a Senior Desktop Engineer, you will be responsible for overseeing and managing the organization’s desktop infrastructure, providing technical support, and implementing solutions to enhance end-user computing experiences. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in desktop engineering, excellent problem-solving skills, and the ability to lead and mentor a team.

What you’ll do:

  • General support of end-user computing for hardware, networking, printing, application, OS, and boardroom equipment

  • Set up and preparation of hardware for distribution to users.

  • Achieve expected SLA, quality requirements, and KPIs to
    support client contract objectives.

  • Excellent verbal communication to deliver remote or telephonic support.

  • Effective time and call management to support contractual
    objectives.

  • Effective use of Call Management systems and tools to effectively measure delivery of services.

  • Ensure effective resolution of calls within agreed timelines at
    expected service quality.

Qualifications Required:

  • A+, N+, ITIL, MCSE

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

  • Permanent position

  • Location: Kempton Park – Onsite

Why work for us?

  • At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology we are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

  • Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

  • By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation, a place where you will be able to connect and learn from your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

  • We encourage diversity and work culture, and Setting U up for Success! #SuuS

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position