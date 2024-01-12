Senior Desktop Engineer

Join the iOCO Infrastructure Services Community: Where Work is an Adventure, Not Just a Job. We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior Desktop Engineer to join our IT team. As a Senior Desktop Engineer, you will be responsible for overseeing and managing the organization’s desktop infrastructure, providing technical support, and implementing solutions to enhance end-user computing experiences. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in desktop engineering, excellent problem-solving skills, and the ability to lead and mentor a team.

What you’ll do:

General support of end-user computing for hardware, networking, printing, application, OS, and boardroom equipment

Set up and preparation of hardware for distribution to users.

Achieve expected SLA, quality requirements, and KPIs to

support client contract objectives.

Excellent verbal communication to deliver remote or telephonic support.

Effective time and call management to support contractual

objectives.

Effective use of Call Management systems and tools to effectively measure delivery of services.

Ensure effective resolution of calls within agreed timelines at

expected service quality.



Qualifications Required:

A+, N+, ITIL, MCSE

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent position

Location: Kempton Park – Onsite

Why work for us?

At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology we are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation, a place where you will be able to connect and learn from your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

We encourage diversity and work culture, and Setting U up for Success! #SuuS

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

