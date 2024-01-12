Senior Enterprise Architect at Blue Label Telecoms – Gauteng Johannesburg

ABOUT THE COMPANY

We are a JSE-listed company selling innovative mobile commerce technology to emerging markets in South Africa and abroad. Our users are rich, poor, urban and rural, and we allow them all to interact and transact on an equal footing. We reach them by using both physical and virtual distribution channels. We target many of our services to people who do not have easy access to bank accounts, and we allow them the convenience of being able to transact where and when they want to. Our good reputation is our license to operate.

JOB PURPOSE

Responsible for the entire Organisation’s Enterprise strategy framework implementation, analysis, design, and integration of an organization’s complete information resources, including infrastructure, applications, and data. An enterprise architecture (EA) is a conceptual blueprint that defines the structure and operation of organizations. The intent of enterprise architecture is to determine how an organization can effectively achieve its current and future objectives.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Team Management

Provide visionary leadership across the group, fostering a collaborative and innovative culture

Engage with various leaders such as Executives across business to find solutions and create better enterprise frameworks

Mentor and coach, the solution architects, promoting professional growth and skill enhancement

Efficiently allocate team resources to optimize workflow and meet project deadlines

Conduct regular performance assessments, offering constructive feedback and implementing improvement plans as needed

Collaborate with HR to identify and attract top talent for the Solution architecture team

Lead the entire Enterprise architecture models within the business, ensuring a seamless integration of processes within organization

Proactively address conflicts within the team, promoting a positive and collaborative work environment

Implement effective conflict resolution strategies to maintain a cohesive and motivated team

Facilitate regular knowledge-sharing sessions to ensure best practices are disseminated and adopted

Encourage a culture of continuous learning and improvement

Strategy Formation and Implementation

Collaborate with key stakeholders to Develop, define, and refine the Enterprise and solution architect strategy aligned with overall business objectives

Stay abreast of industry trends and emerging technologies to inform the evolution of Enterprise architecture

Develop detailed implementation plans for Enterprise Architecture initiatives, considering timelines, resource requirements, and potential challenges

Ensure alignment of solution architecture initiatives with the organization’s strategic goals

Establish metrics and KPIs and department objectives to measure the effectiveness of solution architecture processes

Continuously assess and refine strategies based on performance data and industry developments

Enterprise Application Portfolio

Create a strategy model that works for the group’s entire Enterprise architect through designing better infrastructure frameworks that enables business to compete with industry related markets

The EA ensures that the application portfolio evolves at an appropriate rate and does not become unviable as the other related architectures change

The EA also provides the reusable standards, guidelines, patterns, and frameworks to application development projects, including those related to application architecture

Make sure that all aspects of the application solution architecture are optimized (as much as possible given other constraints of time and budget) by working with subject matter experts (SMEs) in the areas of technology, information and application architectures and disciplines

The application architect is the SME focused on designing application interfaces and software services to maximize reuse based on the business processes and governance rules for sharing

Enterprise Architect Support

Limit choices available during development by choosing a standard way of pursuing application development creating, defining, or choosing an application framework for the application

Recognize potential reuse in the organization or in the application by observing and understanding the broader system environment creating the component design having knowledge of other applications in the organization

Subdivide a complex application, during the design phase, into smaller, more manageable pieces

Grasp the functions of each component within the application

Understand the interactions and dependencies among components

Communicate these concepts to developers

Review, develop and maintain the organization’s IT architecture

Review and evaluate the current state of the organization’s architecture (‘as-is) in order to identify duplications, what is working, what is not working and measure the health of key business processes that are supported by the current architecture

Build the transition architecture to connect the current to the future state by creating an iterative roadmap to get to the desired state

Recommend and provide changes to the business in easily digestible iterative changes

Work in liaison with business stakeholders to develop Business Architecture Roadmaps containing tactical and strategic initiatives to reach target business capabilities. Identify and resolve dependencies and impacts across the architecture landscape

Design solutions based on business requirements that align with Reference Architecture policies and standards

Provide expertise in designing solutions for custom requirements

Collaborate with internal/external stakeholders and conduct stakeholder reviews of architecture roadmaps and designs

Determine Enterprise Architecture policy and standards definition and evolution and works with PMO to coordinate project pipeline management

Engage relevant peers from other disciplines or domains during implementation of Solution Architecture/Design

Accountable to build a defined life cycle around reviewing the future state enterprise architecture

Customer Centricity

Coordinates contact with Business Partners as needed to assist with support activities

Establish and maintain a positive professional relationship with Business Partners and customers

Maintain regular and timely communications with Business Partners and customers

Maintain strong working relationship with customers and Business Partners

Work with customers and Business Partners to execute consistent service processes throughout the organization

Establish a single point of contact for issue resolution and change management

Drive customer centricity in levels of the organization

Work Collaboratively

Build a culture of integrity, respect and understanding across the organisation

Recognise outcomes which resulted from effective collaboration between teams

Build co-operation and overcome barriers to information sharing, communication, and collaboration across the organisation

Facilitate opportunities to engage and collaborate with external stakeholders (Retailers and POS Companies) to develop joint solutions

Demonstrate ability to work and engage with various teams

Demonstrate ability to communicate at all levels

Budgeting, Policies and Procedures Development

Collaborate with finance executives, and relevant stakeholders to develop and manage the DevOps budget

Ensure efficient use of resources and adherence to financial guidelines

Develop and enforce DevOps policies and procedures to ensure consistency and compliance within the business

Regularly review and update policies to align with industry best practices and organizational needs

Desired Skills:

Computer Skills

Verbal Communication

Reporting

