Senior Front End / Full Stack Developer

Jan 12, 2024

Role:

  • Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions.
  • Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.
  • Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems.
  • Analyse, diagnose and resolve software errors.

Special Requirements:

  • Ideally within surrounding Pretoria areas.
  • Willing to work overtime.
  • Perform standby duties.
  • Must have reliable transport and easy access to offices.
  • Have clear Credit and Criminal Records.

Skills and Experience

  • At least 10 years working experience in Front-End and/or Full Stack Developer role, with current & recent experience in C#, NET Framework, React, React Native, TypeScript and Docker.
  • Experience with inclusion and integration of native IOS and Android components
  • Experience with SQL Server.
  • Restful API experience.
  • Azure exposure beneficial.
  • DevOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial.

Qualifications

  • Tertiary Education: Degree in Computer Science or Relevant equivalent IT Diploma.
  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training.

Desired Skills:

