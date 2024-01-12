Role:
- Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions.
- Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.
- Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems.
- Analyse, diagnose and resolve software errors.
Special Requirements:
- Ideally within surrounding Pretoria areas.
- Willing to work overtime.
- Perform standby duties.
- Must have reliable transport and easy access to offices.
- Have clear Credit and Criminal Records.
Skills and Experience
- At least 10 years working experience in Front-End and/or Full Stack Developer role, with current & recent experience in C#, NET Framework, React, React Native, TypeScript and Docker.
- Experience with inclusion and integration of native IOS and Android components
- Experience with SQL Server.
- Restful API experience.
- Azure exposure beneficial.
- DevOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial.
Qualifications
- Tertiary Education: Degree in Computer Science or Relevant equivalent IT Diploma.
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training.
Desired Skills:
- Senior Front End / Full Stack Developer
