Senior Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jan 12, 2024

Leading SA Corporate and Investment Bank requires the skills of an experienced Senior Java Developer.

12 month contract role
Remote/Hybrid working – 1 day per week in the office

  • Min 5 years’ development experience
  • Experience working in an agile environment
  • Excellent communication, analytical skills, and decision-making ability in collaborative environments
  • Solid understanding of Object-Oriented Design and ability to properly apply general design patterns and paradigms
  • Experience with test-driven development and domain-driven design
  • Solid understanding of messaging protocols and web services like SOAP and REST
  • Experience with open-source relational databases
  • Experience with CI / CD tools (like Jenkins, Bamboo, TFS, Azure Devops) and Artifact Management (preferably Nexus)
  • Ability to create and maintain sophisticated CI / CD pipelines
  • Familiar with Containerisation technologies like Docker & or orchestrators like Kubernetes
  • Java 8
  • Databases (PostgreSQL)
  • Jira
  • Confluence
  • GitHub
  • Springboot
  • Maven
  • Junit
  • Messaging (MQ / Kafka)

Accountability: DevOps

  • Apply critical thinking, design thinking, and problem-solving skills in an agile team environment to solve technical problems (Front End, Back End OR Middleware) with high-quality solutions
  • Contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle including
  • Evaluate analysis, problem definition, business requirements, and solution development & provide recommendations to enable the operational feasibility of solutions
  • Quickly produce well-organized, optimized, and documented source code to deliver technical solutions
  • Ensure designs & solutions support the technical organization principles of self-service, repeatability, testability, scalability & resilience
  • Apply general design patterns and paradigms to deliver technical solutions
  • Support the development of CI / CD Pipelines (authoring & supporting CI/CD pipelines in Jenkins / similar tools and deploying to multi-site Kubernetes environments – supporting and managing your applications all the way to production)
  • Use & configure modern observability techniques leveraging e.g. aggregated logging via ELK stack, metrics via Grafana / NewRElic
  • Automate tasks through appropriate tools and scripting e.g. Jenkins, Docker, Ansible, Kubernetes
  • Debug existing source code and polish feature sets.
  • Work with integrated teams and other developers to improve and evolve technical products and services
  • Align all application development & development process to Group Architecture & Infrastructure guidelines
  • Provide input into project & program teams (when required) to plan & manage the development lifecycle e.g. releases, risk management, testing, integration etc.
  • Conduct reviews, performance monitoring & ongoing optimization, and maintenance on applications
  • Stay ahead of the curve on emerging technologies and development practices and continuously evolve existing knowledge & skill in preparation for cross-domain and other experiences e.g. Secure Side, Testing, Infrastructure solutions etc.

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Springboot

Learn more/Apply for this position