Senior PHP Developer (Hybrid) – Western Cape Oakdale

Description

We are looking for a Senior PHP Engineer (Symfony) to join our team. As a Senior Software Engineer, you will be responsible for directing software development projects, producing clean code, and coaching junior members of the team.

You will possess extensive experience in software development, project management, and have in-depth knowledge of programming languages and databases. If you are a passionate and experienced software engineer, we want to hear from you!

Key Responsibilities

Working with Product, Architecture and the Principal Software Engineers to explore and suggest appropriate technical solutions to achieve the required product features.

Stay informed of new features and technologies as they relate to software operations.

Provide technical and procedural guidance to others on new software features and systems.

Improve upon existing software and systems.

Work on all stages of a software system’s lifecycle, including design, implementation, testing, delivery, and eventual maintenance.

Implement software features, fix bugs, and optimize performance.

Produce reports describing usage, capabilities, and defects of software systems.

Serve as an engineering leader and coach to other software engineers.

Create, update and maintain technical documentation.

Remain up-to-date on industry standards, emerging technologies, and best practice methodologies.

Work with the engineering and operations teams to ensure projects are delivered on time and adhering to our standards.

Requirements

Excellent communication and coaching/mentoring skills.

Strong problem-solving and organizational skill set.

Experience delivering applications using CI/CD tools following best practices.

Technology agnostic with an open mind.

Self-motivated and a willingness to get stuck in.

Understands the importance, the purpose, and the implementation of testing.

Experience of supporting, modifying and maintaining systems and code developed by teams other than your own.

Demonstrable experience developing software in a Monolith, SOA or micro-services paradigm.

An ability to effectively understand and translate product and business requirements into technical solutions.

Essential Skills

Excellent experience with PHP

Experience working with Symphony Framework

Excellent experience with Database technologies

Excellent understanding of PSR standards

Excellent knowledge of Testing Frameworks

Ethical professional who is aware of their work’s impact on society

Experience with Cloud solutions.

Experience in container orchestration technologies (Docker, Kubernetes, etc)

Desirable Skills

Knowledge of Go, Python or Rust

Knowledge of EDA or Messaging Architecture

Knowledge of Package and Dependency Management

Desired Skills:

php

developer

symphony

Learn more/Apply for this position