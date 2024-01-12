Senior ServiceNow Developer

Jan 12, 2024

12 Month contract role with Consulting house for Senior ServiceNow Developer.
Overview:
We are currently seeking a seasoned Senior ServiceNow Developer with expertise in implementing Software Asset Management (SAM) solutions. If you possess a passion for ServiceNow development, a track record of successful SAM implementations, and a desire to contribute to transformative projects, we invite you to apply and be a key player in our technological advancements.
Key Responsibilities:

  • ServiceNow Development: Lead the design, development, and implementation of ServiceNow solutions with a focus on Software Asset Management (SAM) modules.
  • SAM Implementation: Drive end-to-end implementation of SAM processes, ensuring alignment with industry best practices and organizational objectives.
  • Customization and Configuration: Customize and configure ServiceNow instances to meet SAM requirements, incorporating industry standards and ensuring scalability and sustainability.
  • Integration: Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate SAM solutions seamlessly with other ServiceNow modules and external systems.
  • Quality Assurance: Conduct thorough testing of SAM implementations, identifying and addressing any issues to ensure the reliability and accuracy of asset management data.
  • Documentation: Create comprehensive documentation for SAM configurations, processes, and workflows, and provide training to relevant stakeholders.
  • Collaboration: Work closely with business analysts, system administrators, and other developers to understand requirements and deliver effective SAM solutions.

Qualifications:

  • Relevant Tertiary Qualification
  • Proven experience as a Senior ServiceNow Developer with a focus on SAM implementations.
  • Strong proficiency in ServiceNow development, customization, and configuration.
  • Experience in designing and implementing SAM processes, including software discovery, license management, and compliance.

Skills and Attributes:

  • In-depth knowledge of ServiceNow modules and architecture.
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
  • Effective communication and collaboration abilities.

Preferred Qualifications:

  • ServiceNow Certified Implementation Specialist (CIS) – SAM or relevant certifications.
  • Familiarity with IT Asset Management (ITAM) practices.

Desired Skills:

  • ServiceNow
  • SAM – ServiceNow Asset Management
  • Design
  • Develop
  • Implementation

