12 Month contract role with Consulting house for Senior ServiceNow Developer.
Overview:
We are currently seeking a seasoned Senior ServiceNow Developer with expertise in implementing Software Asset Management (SAM) solutions. If you possess a passion for ServiceNow development, a track record of successful SAM implementations, and a desire to contribute to transformative projects, we invite you to apply and be a key player in our technological advancements.
SENIOR SERVICENOW DEVELOPER – SAM (ASSET MANAGEMENT) IMPLEMENTATION
Key Responsibilities:
- ServiceNow Development: Lead the design, development, and implementation of ServiceNow solutions with a focus on Software Asset Management (SAM) modules.
- SAM Implementation: Drive end-to-end implementation of SAM processes, ensuring alignment with industry best practices and organizational objectives.
- Customization and Configuration: Customize and configure ServiceNow instances to meet SAM requirements, incorporating industry standards and ensuring scalability and sustainability.
- Integration: Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate SAM solutions seamlessly with other ServiceNow modules and external systems.
- Quality Assurance: Conduct thorough testing of SAM implementations, identifying and addressing any issues to ensure the reliability and accuracy of asset management data.
- Documentation: Create comprehensive documentation for SAM configurations, processes, and workflows, and provide training to relevant stakeholders.
- Collaboration: Work closely with business analysts, system administrators, and other developers to understand requirements and deliver effective SAM solutions.
Qualifications:
- Relevant Tertiary Qualification
- Proven experience as a Senior ServiceNow Developer with a focus on SAM implementations.
- Strong proficiency in ServiceNow development, customization, and configuration.
- Experience in designing and implementing SAM processes, including software discovery, license management, and compliance.
Skills and Attributes:
- In-depth knowledge of ServiceNow modules and architecture.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Effective communication and collaboration abilities.
Preferred Qualifications:
- ServiceNow Certified Implementation Specialist (CIS) – SAM or relevant certifications.
- Familiarity with IT Asset Management (ITAM) practices.
Contact me at the detail listed below.
Theresa Steenkamp
Key Account Manager – Network Contracting Solutions
[Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- ServiceNow
- SAM – ServiceNow Asset Management
- Design
- Develop
- Implementation