ServiceNow Automation Tester – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Jan 12, 2024

12 Month contract role available with consulting house.
Key Responsibilities:

  • Test Automation: Develop and execute automated test scripts for ServiceNow applications to ensure the reliability and functionality of various modules.
  • Adhoc Support: Provide on-demand support for ServiceNow-related issues, including troubleshooting, debugging, and resolving defects to maintain system integrity.
  • Quality Assurance: Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define test cases, perform test executions, and contribute to the overall quality assurance strategy.
  • Regression Testing: Conduct regression testing for ServiceNow updates, patches, and enhancements, ensuring that existing functionalities remain unaffected.
  • Documentation: Create and maintain test documentation, including test plans, test cases, and automated test scripts, ensuring comprehensive coverage of ServiceNow features.
  • Collaboration: Work closely with developers, business analysts, and system administrators to address testing requirements and identify opportunities for automation.

Qualifications:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification
  • Proven experience in ServiceNow testing, with a focus on test automation.
  • Strong proficiency in ServiceNow applications and modules.
  • Experience with test automation tools and scripting languages (e.g., Selenium, JavaScript).
  • Understanding of Agile methodologies and familiarity with ServiceNow development practices.

Skills and Attributes:

  • Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.
  • Strong attention to detail and commitment to delivering high-quality results.
  • Effective communication and collaboration skills.

Preferred Qualifications:

  • ServiceNow Certification(s) is a plus.
  • Familiarity with IT Service Management (ITSM) processes.

Desired Skills:

  • Automation Testing
  • ServiceNow
  • Regression Testing
  • Scripting

