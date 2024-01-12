ServiceNow Automation Tester – Gauteng Johannesburg North

12 Month contract role available with consulting house.

ServiceNow Automation Tester

Overview:

We are currently seeking a skilled ServiceNow Automation Tester for an adhoc support role. If you have a passion for quality assurance, expertise in ServiceNow, and thrive in a flexible support capacity, we encourage you to apply and contribute to the ongoing success of our technology initiatives.

Key Responsibilities:

Test Automation: Develop and execute automated test scripts for ServiceNow applications to ensure the reliability and functionality of various modules.

Adhoc Support: Provide on-demand support for ServiceNow-related issues, including troubleshooting, debugging, and resolving defects to maintain system integrity.

Quality Assurance: Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define test cases, perform test executions, and contribute to the overall quality assurance strategy.

Regression Testing: Conduct regression testing for ServiceNow updates, patches, and enhancements, ensuring that existing functionalities remain unaffected.

Documentation: Create and maintain test documentation, including test plans, test cases, and automated test scripts, ensuring comprehensive coverage of ServiceNow features.

Collaboration: Work closely with developers, business analysts, and system administrators to address testing requirements and identify opportunities for automation.

Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary qualification

Proven experience in ServiceNow testing, with a focus on test automation.

Strong proficiency in ServiceNow applications and modules.

Experience with test automation tools and scripting languages (e.g., Selenium, JavaScript).

Understanding of Agile methodologies and familiarity with ServiceNow development practices.

Skills and Attributes:

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.

Strong attention to detail and commitment to delivering high-quality results.

Effective communication and collaboration skills.

Preferred Qualifications:

ServiceNow Certification(s) is a plus.

Familiarity with IT Service Management (ITSM) processes.

Contact me at the details listed below.

Thank you,

Theresa Steenkamp

Key Account Manager – Network Contracting Solutions

[Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Automation Testing

ServiceNow

Regression Testing

Scripting

