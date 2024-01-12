12 Month contract role available with consulting house.
ServiceNow Automation Tester
Overview:
We are currently seeking a skilled ServiceNow Automation Tester for an adhoc support role. If you have a passion for quality assurance, expertise in ServiceNow, and thrive in a flexible support capacity, we encourage you to apply and contribute to the ongoing success of our technology initiatives.
Key Responsibilities:
- Test Automation: Develop and execute automated test scripts for ServiceNow applications to ensure the reliability and functionality of various modules.
- Adhoc Support: Provide on-demand support for ServiceNow-related issues, including troubleshooting, debugging, and resolving defects to maintain system integrity.
- Quality Assurance: Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define test cases, perform test executions, and contribute to the overall quality assurance strategy.
- Regression Testing: Conduct regression testing for ServiceNow updates, patches, and enhancements, ensuring that existing functionalities remain unaffected.
- Documentation: Create and maintain test documentation, including test plans, test cases, and automated test scripts, ensuring comprehensive coverage of ServiceNow features.
- Collaboration: Work closely with developers, business analysts, and system administrators to address testing requirements and identify opportunities for automation.
Qualifications:
- Relevant tertiary qualification
- Proven experience in ServiceNow testing, with a focus on test automation.
- Strong proficiency in ServiceNow applications and modules.
- Experience with test automation tools and scripting languages (e.g., Selenium, JavaScript).
- Understanding of Agile methodologies and familiarity with ServiceNow development practices.
Skills and Attributes:
- Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.
- Strong attention to detail and commitment to delivering high-quality results.
- Effective communication and collaboration skills.
Preferred Qualifications:
- ServiceNow Certification(s) is a plus.
- Familiarity with IT Service Management (ITSM) processes.
Contact me at the details listed below.
Thank you,
Theresa Steenkamp
Key Account Manager – Network Contracting Solutions
[Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Automation Testing
- ServiceNow
- Regression Testing
- Scripting