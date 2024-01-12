Software Testing Engineer at Ntice Search – KwaZulu-Natal Mount Edgecombe

South African Sugarcane Research Institute (SASRI) is looking for a passionate Software Test Engineer to join our dynamic Diagnostic & Analytical Resource Unit (DARU) to be based in Mount Edgecombe, KwaZulu Natal.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Dive into software testing, ensuring our cutting-edge agricultural solutions are top-notch

Collaborate with developers to design and execute tests that push the boundaries of technology in agriculture

Analyze and report results, contributing directly to the advancement of sustainable sugarcane farming

Minimum Requirements:

Education and Experience:

Holder of a Bachelor’s/Honors in Computer Science or related field

A wizard in software test design and methodologies

Fluent in programming languages and excellent in communication

Detail-oriented, ready to innovate and solve complex problems

Remuneration and Benefits:

Market Related

Desired Skills:

Software

Testing

Engineer

Learn more/Apply for this position