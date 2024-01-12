Software Testing Engineer at Ntice Search – KwaZulu-Natal Mount Edgecombe

Jan 12, 2024

South African Sugarcane Research Institute (SASRI) is looking for a passionate Software Test Engineer to join our dynamic Diagnostic & Analytical Resource Unit (DARU) to be based in Mount Edgecombe, KwaZulu Natal.

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Dive into software testing, ensuring our cutting-edge agricultural solutions are top-notch
  • Collaborate with developers to design and execute tests that push the boundaries of technology in agriculture
  • Analyze and report results, contributing directly to the advancement of sustainable sugarcane farming

Minimum Requirements:

Education and Experience:

  • Holder of a Bachelor’s/Honors in Computer Science or related field
  • A wizard in software test design and methodologies
  • Fluent in programming languages and excellent in communication
  • Detail-oriented, ready to innovate and solve complex problems

Remuneration and Benefits:

  • Market Related

Desired Skills:

  • Software
  • Testing
  • Engineer

