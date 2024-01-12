Solution Architect (Contract) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Jan 12, 2024

Responsibilities:

  • Solution Architect will be responsible for leading the design and delivery of solutions on the Neon-dx platform.

Ranburg – 6 month contract (Hybrid)

Experience Required:
Technical Stacks Required:

  • Microsoft SQL Server Analysis Services
  • Machine learning dev ops using Python, CI/CD Pipelines, Google Cloud Platform (GCP)
  • SAS Viya and SAS 9.4
  • Power BI
  • Data Lakes (Currently using Cloudera HDFS and looking to migrate to Azure Delta Lake)
  • Trino (Big Data)
  • OBIEE (replaced with OAS – Oracle Analytical Server)
  • Kafka
  • Apex
  • Java
  • Coldfusion
  • Linux / Unix
  • Windows OS
  • Postgress
  • Oracle, PL/SQL

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree – Information Technology
  • 3-year diploma or higher in the related field of study, for example Computer Science or Information Technology

Desired Skills:

  • architect
  • azure
  • hybrid

