Solution Architect (Contract)

Responsibilities:
- Solution Architect will be responsible for leading the design and delivery of solutions on the Neon-dx platform.
Ranburg – 6 month contract (Hybrid)
Experience Required:
Technical Stacks Required:
- Microsoft SQL Server Analysis Services
- Machine learning dev ops using Python, CI/CD Pipelines, Google Cloud Platform (GCP)
- SAS Viya and SAS 9.4
- Power BI
- Data Lakes (Currently using Cloudera HDFS and looking to migrate to Azure Delta Lake)
- Trino (Big Data)
- OBIEE (replaced with OAS – Oracle Analytical Server)
- Kafka
- Apex
- Java
- Coldfusion
- Linux / Unix
- Windows OS
- Postgress
- Oracle, PL/SQL
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree – Information Technology
- 3-year diploma or higher in the related field of study, for example Computer Science or Information Technology
Desired Skills:
- architect
- azure
- hybrid