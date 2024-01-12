SSAS and Power BI Developer (Hybrid) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Jan 12, 2024

6 month contract – Hybrid
Responsibilities:

  • Manage capacity workloads on premium workspaces.
  • Manage user licenses.
  • Manage size of datasets.
  • Standardize Deployment Architecture in SA (workspaces, capacity settings, etc.).
  • Creating new enterprise gateways and scheduling reports.
  • Monitoring of Premium capacity resources and provide recommendations to ensure efficient utilization.
  • Ensure users datasets remain within their allocated capacity. Provide reports on top consumers of capacity and manage accordingly.
  • Assist with deploying redundant Power BI Gateways.

Experience Required:

  • Worked in environments with large data volumes.
  • Experience required with version control software such as SVN or GIT.
  • Excellent written and spoken English and needs to be self-driven.
  • Define standard templates, procedures, and processes for deploying reports within EIS.
  • Naming conventions of workspaces.
  • When to use direct SQL versus imports.
  • Should have experience in on-premises Power BI Server set up and maintenance.
  • Evaluate, and if required, support installation of an on-premises solution.

Technical Stacks Required:

  • Microsoft SQL Server Analysis Services
  • Machine learning dev ops using Python, CI/CD Pipelines, Google Cloud Platform (GCP)
  • SAS Viya and SAS 9.4
  • Power BI
  • Data Lakes (Currently using Cloudera HDFS and looking to migrate to Azure Delta Lake)
  • Trino (Big data)
  • OBIEE (replaced with OAS – Oracle Analytical Server)
  • Kafka
  • Apex
  • Java
  • Coldfusion
  • Linux / Unix
  • Windows OS
  • Postgress
  • Oracle, PL/SQL

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree – Information Technology
  • 3-year diploma or higher in the related field of study, for example Computer Science or Information Technology

