SSAS and Power BI Developer (Hybrid)

6 month contract – Hybrid
Responsibilities:
- Manage capacity workloads on premium workspaces.
- Manage user licenses.
- Manage size of datasets.
- Standardize Deployment Architecture in SA (workspaces, capacity settings, etc.).
- Creating new enterprise gateways and scheduling reports.
- Monitoring of Premium capacity resources and provide recommendations to ensure efficient utilization.
- Ensure users datasets remain within their allocated capacity. Provide reports on top consumers of capacity and manage accordingly.
- Assist with deploying redundant Power BI Gateways.
Experience Required:
- Worked in environments with large data volumes.
- Experience required with version control software such as SVN or GIT.
- Excellent written and spoken English and needs to be self-driven.
- Define standard templates, procedures, and processes for deploying reports within EIS.
- Naming conventions of workspaces.
- When to use direct SQL versus imports.
- Should have experience in on-premises Power BI Server set up and maintenance.
- Evaluate, and if required, support installation of an on-premises solution.
Technical Stacks Required:
- Microsoft SQL Server Analysis Services
- Machine learning dev ops using Python, CI/CD Pipelines, Google Cloud Platform (GCP)
- SAS Viya and SAS 9.4
- Power BI
- Data Lakes (Currently using Cloudera HDFS and looking to migrate to Azure Delta Lake)
- Trino (Big data)
- OBIEE (replaced with OAS – Oracle Analytical Server)
- Kafka
- Apex
- Java
- Coldfusion
- Linux / Unix
- Windows OS
- Postgress
- Oracle, PL/SQL
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree – Information Technology
- 3-year diploma or higher in the related field of study, for example Computer Science or Information Technology
Desired Skills:
- power bi
- powerbi
- developer
- ssas