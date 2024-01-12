Sybase SQLAnywhere DBA – Gauteng Johannesburg North

12 Month Contract role with company in the Financial Services sector. Sybase SQL Anywhere DBA. – Monitor performance, Backup, Disaster Recovery, Performance issues, Basic database development, Security issues, Draft policies & precures.

Main Purpose of Role

The Database Administration is responsible for directly overseeing the health of the Databases used. This role will develop and implement the strategic direction, with a service management philosophy that ensures customer satisfaction.

Main Purpose of Role

The Database Administration is responsible for directly overseeing the health of the Databases used. This role will develop and implement the strategic direction, with a service management philosophy that ensures customer satisfaction.

The employee will be responsible for physical databases on specific database technologies; designs and implements back-up, recovery, archiving and conversion strategies. Performs required database administration activities including installation, configuration, and tuning. Mentors junior level DBAs, creates and maintains standards for DBA activities. Ensures adequate database capacity.

Required Minimum Education / Training

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience.

Certification in MCTS, MCITP, MVP (advantageous)

Required Minimum Work Experience

Experience with Sybase SQLAnywhere Server Database Design, Administration, Script Writing.

5 – 10 year’s Database Administration Experience.

8+ years of Sybase SQLAnywhere Server administration experience hands on data analysis, problem solving, data design and modeling.

Expert understanding of complex SQL, stored procedures, and database functions

Knowledge of High Availability(HA) and Disaster Recovery(DR)

Knowledge of indexes, index management, and statistics

Technical and Behavioural Competencies Required

Technical

SAP Sybase SQLAnywhere Server Database design and performance tuning

Script writing

Profiling and Data Analysis

Data design and Modeling

SQL stored procedures and database functions

Indexes, Index management and statistics

Key Performance Areas

Database administration

Establishing the needs of users and monitoring user access and security

Monitoring performance and managing parameters to provide fast query responses to front-end users

Mapping out the conceptual design for a planned database in outline

Considering both back-end organization of data and front-end accessibility for end-users

Implementing operational automation using scripts

Troubleshooting and resolving database problems

Refining the logical design so that it can be translated into a specific data model and further refining the physical design to meet system storage requirements

Disaster Recovery Management

Installing and testing new versions of the database management system (DBMS)

Maintaining data standards, including adherence to the Data Protection Act

Writing database documentation, including data standards, procedures and definitions

Controlling access permissions and privileges

Developing, managing and testing disaster recovery processes and servers as well back-up and recovery plans

Ensuring that storage, archiving, back-up and recovery procedures are functioning correctly.

Contact me at the detail below.

Thank you,

Theresa Steenkamp

Key Account Manager – Network Contracting Solutions

[Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Sybase SQLAnywhere

Disaster Recovery

Performance Monitoring

Azure

Database Administration

Data Integrity Issues

Security Issues

Learn more/Apply for this position