Sybase SQLAnywhere DBA

12 Month Contract role with company in the Financial Services sector. Sybase SQL Anywhere DBA. – Monitor performance, Backup, Disaster Recovery, Performance issues, Basic database development, Security issues, Draft policies & precures.
Main Purpose of Role
The Database Administration is responsible for directly overseeing the health of the Databases used. This role will develop and implement the strategic direction, with a service management philosophy that ensures customer satisfaction.
The Database Administration is responsible for directly overseeing the health of the Databases used. This role will develop and implement the strategic direction, with a service management philosophy that ensures customer satisfaction.
The employee will be responsible for physical databases on specific database technologies; designs and implements back-up, recovery, archiving and conversion strategies. Performs required database administration activities including installation, configuration, and tuning. Mentors junior level DBAs, creates and maintains standards for DBA activities. Ensures adequate database capacity.
Required Minimum Education / Training
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience.
- Certification in MCTS, MCITP, MVP (advantageous)
Required Minimum Work Experience
- Experience with Sybase SQLAnywhere Server Database Design, Administration, Script Writing.
- 5 – 10 year’s Database Administration Experience.
- 8+ years of Sybase SQLAnywhere Server administration experience hands on data analysis, problem solving, data design and modeling.
- Expert understanding of complex SQL, stored procedures, and database functions
- Knowledge of High Availability(HA) and Disaster Recovery(DR)
- Knowledge of indexes, index management, and statistics
Technical and Behavioural Competencies Required
Technical
- SAP Sybase SQLAnywhere Server Database design and performance tuning
- Script writing
- Profiling and Data Analysis
- Data design and Modeling
- SQL stored procedures and database functions
- Indexes, Index management and statistics
Key Performance Areas
Database administration
- Establishing the needs of users and monitoring user access and security
- Monitoring performance and managing parameters to provide fast query responses to front-end users
- Mapping out the conceptual design for a planned database in outline
- Considering both back-end organization of data and front-end accessibility for end-users
- Implementing operational automation using scripts
- Troubleshooting and resolving database problems
- Refining the logical design so that it can be translated into a specific data model and further refining the physical design to meet system storage requirements
Disaster Recovery Management
- Installing and testing new versions of the database management system (DBMS)
- Maintaining data standards, including adherence to the Data Protection Act
- Writing database documentation, including data standards, procedures and definitions
- Controlling access permissions and privileges
- Developing, managing and testing disaster recovery processes and servers as well back-up and recovery plans
- Ensuring that storage, archiving, back-up and recovery procedures are functioning correctly.
Desired Skills:
- Sybase SQLAnywhere
- Disaster Recovery
- Performance Monitoring
- Azure
- Database Administration
- Data Integrity Issues
- Security Issues