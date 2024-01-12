System Analyst – Ecommerce Application – Western Cape Oakdale

N/Subs Well well-known International Company needs the skills of an experienced Systems Analyst with expertise in E-commerce and Web apps for online sales
Formal 3-year qualification in IT ed field.
2 years of hands-on experience with ERP systems.
Knowledge of databases, SQL, and reporting tools like PowerBI and Excel.
Knowledge of python or similar programming languages
Effective communication, problem-solving acumen, and ability to translate technical jargon into layman’s terms for end-users.
Manage multiple tasks simultaneously and prioritize based on business needs.
Apart form the Monthly income you will have an M/Aid on top of your package and 2 Incentive Bonusse per year
Desired Skills:
- odoo
- analyst
- systems
- PowerBi