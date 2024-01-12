Tech trends shaping 2024 and beyond

From integrating AI in everyday business operations to the fortification of cybersecurity measures, the past year showcased technology’s efficiency and resilience.

In 2023, terms like GenAI, cybersecurity, data, and multi-cloud seamlessly integrated into our daily conversations, setting the stage for an even more dynamic 2024, writes Mohammed Amin, senior vice-president: Central Eastern Europe, Middle East, Turkey, Africa (CEEMETA) at Dell Technologies.

As we usher in the New Year, let’s look at the top five technology trends that promise to elevate how organizations operate, collaborate, and deliver value to their customers.

* GenAI will move from a theoretical concept to a tangible and easily accessible reality – In the last 18 months, while GenAI sparked innovative ideas for reshaping the world around us, the practical implementation of scaled GenAI initiatives has been limited. As we transition into 2024, the first wave of GenAI enterprise projects is expected to mature, unveiling crucial aspects of the technology that were not fully grasped in the early stages. Looking ahead, GenAI outcomes will become more accessible and gain greater adoption and scale across organizations and verticals. Decision-makers will shift from broad experimentation to a focused strategy involving select GenAI projects with genuine transformative potential. McKinsey estimates that GenAI could add between $2,6-trillion to $4,4-trillion to the global economy annually. Quantum computing will also play a pivotal role in addressing the extreme computing demands of GenAI, helping usher in a new era where AI tasks are distributed across a diverse set of computing architectures, including quantum processing units.

* Zero Trust will gain the number one spot – As AI becomes more accessible and data processing shifts to the edge, the expanded threat surface will heighten the need for a real Zero Trust architecture for businesses of all sizes. In 2024, Zero Trust will evolve from a buzzword to a real technology with real standards. Organisations will embed the Zero Trust philosophy within their business culture and make concerted efforts to uphold a good cyber resilience posture across their operations. Across the region, Zero Trust will mature to have defined parameters and certifications and become the default benchmark that organizations move towards.

* Edge will be a strategic business ally – Edge computing will continue its astronomical growth and will no longer be a technological bystander but a strategic ally, enabling faster processing times, reduced latency, and enhanced efficiency. As businesses extract value from data and unlock new transformative opportunities, the edge will play a crucial role in building new use cases and capabilities across many industries. For instance, the unprecedented rise of edge will be an early precursor to 6G. Expected to go mainstream by 2030, the synergy between Edge and 6G will support the demanding requirements of future technologies.

* PCs will get more intuitive – The PC will continue to evolve and become more sophisticated and powerful. AI will bring to life many features, such as non-text-based prompts for a two-way experience between humans and PCs. It will offer an engaging and collaborative experience, allowing users to co-create with voice, gestures, and visual commands, delivering on the promise of digital assistants. Tomorrow’s PCs will be equipped with AI-driven features such as advanced voice recognition, natural language processing, and intelligent automation to interpret our moods, facial expressions, tone of voice, or even a change in how one types for a much richer experience.

* Future innovations will be purpose-driven and sustainable – New advancements in technology will be guided by a clear sense of purpose. Future innovations will prioritize sustainability, prioritising environmental, social, and economic impact. Organisations will diligently scrutinize every facet of its business processes, encompassing R&D, product design, and the entire product lifecycle to minimise emissions, reduce environmental waste, and diminish the carbon footprint – all while optimising operational efficiency. Across the CEEMETA region, we see this in practice already. Whether it’s the UAE’s three main growth pillars underscoring sustainable projects, KSA’s futuristic smart cities, or even the Green Industry Innovation Program across key Central and Eastern Europe markets, tomorrow’s innovations will seamlessly combine cutting-edge technology with sustainable, purpose-driven solutions, reshaping the way we live, work and interact with one another.

2024 promises to be a catalyst for unparalleled opportunities, technological excellence, and growth. As we embrace these digital shifts, we have the chance to influence and foster the evolution of a modern sustainable business. Let’s not merely adapt; let’s shape the narrative, set the pace, and craft a future where we equip each other to thrive in tomorrow’s digital realm. This transformational journey has already begun, and the time for visionary leadership is now. Are you ready to redefine the future?