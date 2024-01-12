UI UX Designer

Join Our Global Team as a Remote UX Designer!

Are you a passionate UX designer ready to make a significant impact on a global scale? We are a world-leading company at the forefront of innovation, and we’re on the lookout for a talented UX designer to join our dynamic team.

The best part? You can do it all from the comfort of your home – we offer fully remote work!

Qualifications and Candidate Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Design, Human-Computer Interaction (HCI), UX/UI Design, or a related field.

5-7 years of experience as a UX Designer, Interaction Designer, or similar role, preferably in a tech-related industry.

Airline or retail industry experience is a must

Proficiency in design tools such as Sketch, Figma, Adobe XD, or similar.

Strong portfolio showcasing user-centered design principles, problem-solving skills, and a range of design deliverables.

Knowledge of user research methodologies, usability principles, and design thinking processes.

Experience working in an Agile/Scrum development environment is a plus.

Desired Skills:

Sketch

Figma

Adobe

XD

Agile

UX

UI

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

