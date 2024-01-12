UI UX Designer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Join Our Global Team as a Remote UX Designer!
Are you a passionate UX designer ready to make a significant impact on a global scale? We are a world-leading company at the forefront of innovation, and we’re on the lookout for a talented UX designer to join our dynamic team.
The best part? You can do it all from the comfort of your home – we offer fully remote work!
Qualifications and Candidate Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in Design, Human-Computer Interaction (HCI), UX/UI Design, or a related field.
- 5-7 years of experience as a UX Designer, Interaction Designer, or similar role, preferably in a tech-related industry.
- Airline or retail industry experience is a must
- Proficiency in design tools such as Sketch, Figma, Adobe XD, or similar.
- Strong portfolio showcasing user-centered design principles, problem-solving skills, and a range of design deliverables.
- Knowledge of user research methodologies, usability principles, and design thinking processes.
- Experience working in an Agile/Scrum development environment is a plus.
Desired Skills:
- Sketch
- Figma
- Adobe
- XD
- Agile
- UX
- UI
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years