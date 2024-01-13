E-Learning Systems Specialist – Gauteng Fourways

JOB SUMMARY

The E-Learning Systems Specialist plays a pivotal role in the Academy division, focusing on the development and management of e-learning solutions in compliance with South African skills development legislation. Responsibilities encompass creating e-learning content from existing curricula, administering the Learning Management System (LMS), and nurturing client relationships. It serves as the technical link between the Academy and internal stakeholders, ensuring the seamless operation and continual improvement of the online learning platform. The role demands a comprehensive understanding of e-learning technologies and the ability to adapt curricula for diverse client needs. By harnessing relevant expertise, it contributes to our mission of providing high-quality, technologically advanced learning experiences for our clients and learners.

JOB SPECIFICATION

The role of E-Learning Systems Specialist at the Organisation Group demands a highly skilled and technically proficient individual who will excel in creating, managing, and optimizing e-learning solutions (minimum 3 years). This position requires expertise in Learning Management Systems (LMS), e-learning content development, and instructional design. The ideal candidate should possess the ability to troubleshoot technical issues, analyze data, and ensure content accessibility. Proficiency in HTML, CSS, and e-learning authoring tools is crucial, as is knowledge of project management and client relationship management. Additionally, an understanding of e-learning standards and compliance with accreditation bodies such as QCTO and SETAs is necessary. The E-Learning Systems Specialist will play a key role in delivering high-quality online training solutions to clients while adhering to technical best practices and regulatory standards.

Desired Skills:

HTML and CSS

E-Learning Authoring Tools

Content Accessibility Standards

Project Management

Client Relationship Management (CRM)

Data Privacy Compliance

E-Learning Standards

Web Conferencing Tools

Technical Report Writing

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

– Technical/Hard Skills

To perform optimally in the role of E-Learning Systems Specialist at Tipp Focus Group, a range of technical or hard skills are essential:

1. Learning Management System (LMS) Expertise: Proficiency in managing and administering LMS platforms is crucial. This includes content uploading, user management, and troubleshooting technical issues within the LMS.

2. E-Learning Content Development: Skilled in developing e-learning content, which may involve authoring tools, multimedia integration, and ensuring content is compatible with various devices and browsers.

3. Instructional Design: Knowledge of instructional design principles to create effective and engaging e-learning materials. This includes understanding adult learning theory, content structuring, and assessment design.

4. Technical Troubleshooting: Ability to diagnose and resolve technical issues related to e-learning platforms, ensuring learners have a seamless experience.

5. Content Management Systems (CMS): Familiarity with content management systems for organizing and updating digital content on websites or e-learning platforms.

6. Data Analysis and Reporting: Proficiency in using data analytics tools to track and analyze learner performance and e-learning program effectiveness. This may involve tools like Google Analytics or specific LMS analytics.

HTML and CSS: Basic knowledge of HTML and CSS is valuable for making adjustments to e-learning content and ensuring compatibility with various platforms.

8. E-Learning Authoring Tools: Familiarity with e-learning authoring software such as Articulate Storyline, Adobe Captivate, or Lectora for creating interactive and engaging e-learning modules.

9. Content Accessibility Standards: Understanding and implementation of accessibility standards like WCAG (Web Content Accessibility Guidelines) to ensure e-learning materials are accessible to all learners, including those with disabilities.

10. Project Management: Proficiency in project management tools and methodologies to effectively plan, execute, and monitor e-learning projects, ensuring they stay on schedule and within budget.

11. Client Relationship Management (CRM): Knowledge of CRM software for managing client interactions, collecting feedback, and maintaining positive client relationships.

12. Data Privacy Compliance: Understanding and implementation of data privacy and protection regulations, particularly relevant in handling learner data and sensitive information.

13. E-Learning Standards: Familiarity with e-learning standards like SCORM (Sharable Content Object Reference Model) for packaging and tracking e-learning content.

14. Web Conferencing Tools: Knowledge of web conferencing tools like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, or WebEx for conducting virtual training sessions and client meetings.

15. Technical Stakeholder Management: Ability to coordinate with internal technical stakeholders to ensure the e-learning system operates smoothly and efficiently.

16. Content Accreditation Knowledge: Understanding of accreditation processes and compliance with relevant accrediting bodies, such as QCTO and SETAs in South Africa.

– Soft Skills/Personal Attributes:

To perform optimally in the role of E-Learning Systems Specialist at Tipp Focus Group, several personal attributes are essential:

1. Adaptability: The e-learning landscape is continuously evolving with new technologies and methods. Being adaptable allows the specialist to stay current and make necessary adjustments to meet the ever-changing needs of clients and learners.

2. Problem-Solving Skills: The ability to analyze technical issues, troubleshoot problems, and find effective solutions is crucial. A proactive approach to addressing technical challenges is vital for ensuring a smooth e-learning experience.

3. Attention to Detail: E-Learning content must be error-free and well-organized. Attention to detail is essential in content development and LMS management to provide a seamless learning experience.

4. Client-Focused: Building and maintaining positive client relationships is key. A client-focused attitude ensures that e-learning solutions align with client needs and that feedback is collected and acted upon to enhance client satisfaction.

5. Communication Skills: Effective communication, both written and verbal, is necessary for collaborating with technical stakeholders, clients, and internal teams. Clear communication is essential for conveying technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.

6. Analytical Thinking: Analyzing e-learning data and learner performance is vital for tracking progress and making data-driven decisions to improve content and system functionality.

7. Proactive Learning: The e-learning field is dynamic, so a proactive approach to self-learning and staying informed about the latest e-learning trends, technologies, and compliance standards is essential.

8. Time Management: Juggling multiple tasks, such as content development, LMS management, client interactions, and technical support, requires effective time management to meet deadlines and ensure efficiency.

9. Team Player: Collaboration with internal technical teams is critical for aligning technical capabilities with the Training division’s needs. Being a team player and fostering positive relationships with colleagues is essential for success.

Commitment to Quality: Upholding high standards in e-learning content development and LMS management is essential to meet compliance requirements and ensure the delivery of quality learning experiences.

11. Data Privacy Awareness: Understanding and respecting data privacy regulations is vital when handling learner information and data. A commitment to data security is a fundamental attribute.

– Desired Qualifications:

? Minimum degree/diploma in relevant field of study (Education, Instructional Design or related field)

? Professional certifications in relevant fields of practice – where necessary

? Registration with relevant professional bodies – advantageous

Experience:

? Strong knowledge of e-learning technologies and authoring tools.

? Understanding of South African skills development legislation and quality standards.

? Excellent communication and client management skills.

? Analytical and problem-solving abilities for data analysis and system optimization.

? Technical proficiency in Learning Management Systems.

? Proactive and adaptable, with the ability to stay updated on emerging e-learning trends.

Learn more/Apply for this position