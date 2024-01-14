Angular Developer

Leading Corporate and Investment bank requires the skills of Front End Angular Developers.

12 month contract

PLEASE NOTE: this role requires 4 days in the office, based in Sandton. This is non-negotiable

Experience Required

Very strong UI development skills (Minimum 5 years’ experience)

Solid experience in the following technologies:

Angular (2+)

Angular material

Bootstrap

NodeJS

NX (mono repo, shared libs etc)

Experience in the below will be advantageous:

Good understanding of MicroServices

Understanding of Micro Frontends

Kubernetes

Openshift

UX design

Nexus

Teamcity

Maven

Git (git-flow)

Spring Boot

JPA

Docker

SQL skills (MS SqlServer, Postgres etc)

Desired Skills:

