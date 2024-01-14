Automation Tester – Gauteng Sandown

Leading Corporate and Investment bank requires the skills of Automation QA Engineers.

12 month contract

PLEASE NOTE: this role requires 4 days in the office, based in Sandton. This is non-negotiable

Experience Required

6 + years’ experience

Tertiary Qualification

ISTQB/ISEB Foundation

Functional Testing Experience

UI Automation Testing (Cucumber and Selenium with JAVA)

API Automation (Karate DSL/Rest Assured)

Intermediate SQL

Mathematical Models Testing

Intermediate Excel (Creation of Test Harness in Excel)

ETL Testing

PowerBI Testing

Desired Skills:

cucumber

selenium

Java

