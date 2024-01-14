Automation Tester – Gauteng Sandown

Jan 14, 2024

Leading Corporate and Investment bank requires the skills of Automation QA Engineers.
12 month contract

PLEASE NOTE: this role requires 4 days in the office, based in Sandton. This is non-negotiable

Experience Required

  • 6 + years’ experience
  • Tertiary Qualification
  • ISTQB/ISEB Foundation
  • Functional Testing Experience
  • UI Automation Testing (Cucumber and Selenium with JAVA)
  • API Automation (Karate DSL/Rest Assured)
  • Intermediate SQL
  • Mathematical Models Testing
  • Intermediate Excel (Creation of Test Harness in Excel)
  • ETL Testing
  • PowerBI Testing

Desired Skills:

  • cucumber
  • selenium
  • Java

