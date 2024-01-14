Java Developer – Gauteng Sandown

Leading Corporate and Investment bank requires the skills of Java Developers.
12 month contract
PLEASE NOTE: this role requires 4 days in the office, based in Sandton. This is non-negotiable
- Min of 5-10 years java experience.
- Strong back end and front end development skills
- Strong SQL skills, especially on MSSQL
- Solid experience in the following technologies:
- SOA
- Microservices
- Docker
- Java
- Angular
- NodeJS
- Bootstrap
- Spring boot
- Hibernate
- Tomcat
- Jboss
- Nexus
- Teamcity
- Maven
- Kafka
- Experience with workflow tools like TIBCO AMX / Camundo an advantage
- Experience with rules engines like Drools and advantage
Desired Skills:
- Java
- microservices
- Spring Framework