Android Developer

Our client is seeking an Android wizard. If you’re all about native Android development, wielding the powers of Kotlin and Java, this role is your playground. Picture yourself diving into the world of reactive programming and exploring the depths of Android development.

Bring your five years or more of Kotlin expertise and join this thrilling journey into the realm of Android magic!

Key Requirements:

5+ years’ overall experience.

BSc/ BTech/ [URL Removed]

Android

Java/Kotlin

Git

Restful API

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

