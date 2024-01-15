BI Developer – Gauteng Sandton

We're on the lookout for a dynamic and innovative Microsoft Azure BI Developer to join our clients team and revolutionise the way they harness information at every mile. If you're passionate about transforming raw data into actionable insights and thrive in the fast-paced world of logistics, then this opportunity is tailor-made for you!

Minimum Requirement

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or a related field or proven experience as a Microsoft BI Developer with a focus on Azure technologies.

Proficient in Microsoft SQL Server, SSIS, SSAS, Power BI, Azure Data Factory, Azure Fabric, and TimeXTender.

Experience with designing and implementing scalable and reliable data solutions in Azure.

Solid understanding of data warehousing concepts, ETL processes, and BI best practices.

Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Effective communication and collaboration skills.

Experience in ERP Systems and other similar/relevant relational databases.

Min 2 to 3 years’ experience developing BI Solutions and reports.

Microsoft certifications in BI-related technologies and Azure.

Familiarity with other Azure services like Azure Data Factory, Azure Fabric, Power BI, etc.

Responsibilities

Design, develop, and maintain end-to-end BI solutions using Microsoft SQL Server, SSIS, SSAS, and Power BI.

Implement and optimize ETL processes leveraging SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS).

Utilize Azure Data Factory and other Azure services to build scalable and reliable data pipelines.

Design and develop data models, cubes, and reports using Microsoft SQL Server Analysis Services (SSAS) and Power BI.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather and understand business requirements.

Implement and optimize SQL queries and stored procedures for performance.

Work with Azure Fabric to manage and deploy applications in the Azure cloud environment.

Stay updated on emerging Microsoft and Azure technologies, best practices, and industry trends.

Utilize TimeXTender to assist with BI Solutions.

Desired Skills:

azure

powerbi

microsoft

bideveloper

bi analysst

