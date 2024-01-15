Business Analyst at QES

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for 2 x Business Analysts to join them on an independent contact basis
Hybrid work model / Contract / Rates : Neg / Cape Town based
Financial Services / Insurance
First requirement:
Business Analyst for a marketing project to assist with A Business Case and
Identifying all areas where the company brand needs to be changed across systems, printed collateral, and building signage
Second requirement :
Business Analyst to work on an HR initiative to map the requirements for a new payment system
Delivering of , A business case, Business requirements detailing the integration between the three applications/platforms that will be tracking the performance and paying the consultants. The Platforms are CRM, SAP Success factors and Qlickview.
QUALIFICATIONS
- Relevant qualification or certificate/diploma in Business analysis from an industry recognized training institution e.g. CBAP, FTI – BA
- Experience as Business Analyst
COMPETENCIES
- Client focus
- Cultivates Innovation
- Drives Results
- Collaborates
- Resilient
- Tenacious
- Flexibility and adaptability
- Research
- Reporting and Administration
Desired Skills:
- Marketing
- CRM
- SAP
- Qlickview
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric