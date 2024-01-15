Business Analyst at QES – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for 2 x Business Analysts to join them on an independent contact basis

Hybrid work model / Contract / Rates : Neg / Cape Town based

Financial Services / Insurance

First requirement:

Business Analyst for a marketing project to assist with A Business Case and

Identifying all areas where the company brand needs to be changed across systems, printed collateral, and building signage

Second requirement :

Business Analyst to work on an HR initiative to map the requirements for a new payment system

Delivering of , A business case, Business requirements detailing the integration between the three applications/platforms that will be tracking the performance and paying the consultants. The Platforms are CRM, SAP Success factors and Qlickview.

QUALIFICATIONS

Relevant qualification or certificate/diploma in Business analysis from an industry recognized training institution e.g. CBAP, FTI – BA

Experience as Business Analyst

COMPETENCIES

Client focus

Cultivates Innovation

Drives Results

Collaborates

Resilient

Tenacious

Flexibility and adaptability

Research

Reporting and Administration

Desired Skills:

Marketing

CRM

SAP

Qlickview

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position