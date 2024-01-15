Duxbury debuts advanced switch range

Duxbury Networking has announced a new range of enterprise switches designed to empower businesses across various sectors.

“Duxbury switches offer a gateway to future-proofed, seamless connectivity,” says Tobie van Schalkwyk, business unit manager at Duxbury Networking. “Our range is engineered to cater to the evolving needs of modern businesses and home offices. By integrating Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) capabilities and advanced networking features, we are setting new benchmarks in the industry.”

The heart of Duxbury’s innovation lies in its versatile switch designs, ideal for businesses and home offices that are integrating PoE devices such as IP phones, cameras, and access points. These switches are more than just connectivity extenders. Instead, they form the cornerstone for leveraging the full potential of IP-based networking solutions, including advanced security systems.

The Unmanaged Series

* The DUX106Gv2, a 6-port gigabit switch with 4-port AI PoE+

* The DUX1010Gv2, a 10-port gigabit switch with 8-port AI PoE+

* The DUX1016GD, an 18-port gigabit switch with 16-port PoE+ with 2 SFP ports

* The DUX1018P, an 18-port gigabit switch with 16-port PoE+ with 2 SFP ports

* The DUX1024G, a 24-port gigabit switch with 24-port PoE+ with 2 SFP ports

The Layer 2 Managed Series

* The DUX1510P, a 10-port Layer 2 gigabit PoE+ switch with 2 SFP ports

* The DUX2516, a 16-port Layer 2 gigabit switch with 2 SFP ports

* The DUX2516PA, a 16-port Layer 2 gigabit PoE+ switch with 2 SFP ports

* The DUX2526, a 24-port Layer 2 gigabit PoE+ switch with 2 SFP ports

* The DUX2524P, a 24-port Layer 2 gigabit PoE+ switch with 2 SFP ports

* The DUX2528P, a 24-port Layer 2 gigabit PoE+ switch with 4 SFP ports

* The DUX2528F, a 28-port combo Layer 2 gigabit switch with 16-port RJ45 and 12-port SFP

The Layer 3 Managed Series

* The DUX3528, a 28-port Layer 3 gigabit switch with 24-port gigabit and 4 10GbE SFP+ ports

* The DUX3528P, a 28-port Layer 3 gigabit switch with 24-port gigabit and 4 10GbE SFP+ ports

* The DUX 3528PX, a 28-port Layer 3 gigabit switch with 24-port gigabit and 4 10GbE SFP+ ports

* The DUX 3548P, a 52-port Layer 3 gigabit switch with 48-port gigabit and 4 10GbE SFP+ ports

* The DUX3552PX, a 52-port Layer 3 gigabit switch with 48-port gigabit and 4 10GbE SFP+ ports

* The DUX3548PP, a 52-port Layer 3 gigabit switch with 48-port gigabit and 4 10GbE SFP+ ports

* The DUX3536X, a 36-port Layer 3 gigabit switch with 24-port SFP, 8 RJ-45 ports, and 4 10GbE SFP+ ports

Industrial Series

* The DUX104GPS-2F-IS, a 6-port gigabit managed industrial PoE switch

* The DUX108GPS-2F-IS, a 10-port gigabit managed industrial PoE switch

* The DUX1016GPS-4F-IS, a 20-port gigabit managed industrial PoE switch

Solar Unmanaged Switch Range

* The DUX106SPS5A, a 5-port gigabit solar PoE switch with 1 SFP port

* The DUX106SPS15A, a 5-port gigabit solar PoE switch with 1 SFP port