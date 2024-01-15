Intermediate C# Developer (Hybrid) – Gauteng Houghton Estate

We are looking for an Intermediate Full Stack C# developer with expertise in cross-product integrations and API development to join a large gaming and betting platform in the modernisation of their legacy systems.

Duties:

Self management

Maintain high standards of software quality within the team by maintaining good practices and habits

Maintaining meeting time frames set out within a scrum methodology

Carry out effective internal QA processes for all pieces of work

Time and project management of projects to ensure timeous completion

Ensure adequate preparations are undertaken for new projects. I.E., to be fully scoped with risks identified from the outset.

Adhere to high-quality development principles while delivering solutions on-time and on-budget

Software Development

Apply Multilingual Software Development knowledge

Write original code and update existing code, ensuring that all code meets program requirements

Ensuring a mobile first methodology is always applied

Implementing design plans, and ensuring the end product meets the quality standards required

Ensure all new software functions smoothly across various platforms

Perform intensive internal testing of all code changes to ensure they are free of errors and regressions

Keeping up-to-date with industry trends and technology developments

Requirements:

Tertiary degree in related field

3 years minimum experience with C#

3 years minimum experience in developing API’s for use in Front End development

2 years minimum experience within an agile/scrum framework

3 Years minimum experience with SQL

3 years minimum experience in Dev Ops

Experience required with Docker and/or Kubernetes

Experience with YouTrack

Knowledge of Angular/React

Exposure to Apache Kafka servers

Exposure to Microservices architectures

Strong portfolio demonstrating your programming and design skills

NOTE – We ONLY accept online applications. We do not consider direct applications via Whatsapp or email. SALARY DISCLAIMER: The advertised salary range is merely a guideline to attract a range potentially suitable candidates to the advertised position. This doesn't automatically mean that a successful candidate can claim an offer for the maximum advertised salary. It is the prerogative of the future employer to offer a candidate a market related remuneration package in line with the candidate's qualifications, skills and level of experience

Desired Skills:

C# Developer

.net Developer

C# stack

Full Stack Developer

