Intermediate C# Developer (Hybrid) – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Jan 15, 2024

We are looking for an Intermediate Full Stack C# developer with expertise in cross-product integrations and API development to join a large gaming and betting platform in the modernisation of their legacy systems.
Duties:

  • Self management
  • Maintain high standards of software quality within the team by maintaining good practices and habits
  • Maintaining meeting time frames set out within a scrum methodology
  • Carry out effective internal QA processes for all pieces of work
  • Time and project management of projects to ensure timeous completion
  • Ensure adequate preparations are undertaken for new projects. I.E., to be fully scoped with risks identified from the outset.
  • Adhere to high-quality development principles while delivering solutions on-time and on-budget
  • Software Development
  • Apply Multilingual Software Development knowledge
  • Write original code and update existing code, ensuring that all code meets program requirements
  • Ensuring a mobile first methodology is always applied
  • Implementing design plans, and ensuring the end product meets the quality standards required
  • Ensure all new software functions smoothly across various platforms
  • Perform intensive internal testing of all code changes to ensure they are free of errors and regressions
  • Keeping up-to-date with industry trends and technology developments

Requirements:

  • Tertiary degree in related field
  • 3 years minimum experience with C#
  • 3 years minimum experience in developing API’s for use in Front End development
  • 2 years minimum experience within an agile/scrum framework
  • 3 Years minimum experience with SQL
  • 3 years minimum experience in Dev Ops
  • Experience required with Docker and/or Kubernetes
  • Experience with YouTrack
  • Knowledge of Angular/React
  • Exposure to Apache Kafka servers
  • Exposure to Microservices architectures
  • Strong portfolio demonstrating your programming and design skills

Desired Skills:

  • C# Developer
  • .net Developer
  • C# stack
  • Full Stack Developer

