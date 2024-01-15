Intermediate C# Developer (Hybrid)

We are looking for an Intermediate Full Stack C# developer with expertise in cross-product integrations and API development to join a large gaming and betting platform in the modernisation of their legacy systems.
Duties:
- Self management
- Maintain high standards of software quality within the team by maintaining good practices and habits
- Maintaining meeting time frames set out within a scrum methodology
- Carry out effective internal QA processes for all pieces of work
- Time and project management of projects to ensure timeous completion
- Ensure adequate preparations are undertaken for new projects. I.E., to be fully scoped with risks identified from the outset.
- Adhere to high-quality development principles while delivering solutions on-time and on-budget
- Software Development
- Apply Multilingual Software Development knowledge
- Write original code and update existing code, ensuring that all code meets program requirements
- Ensuring a mobile first methodology is always applied
- Implementing design plans, and ensuring the end product meets the quality standards required
- Ensure all new software functions smoothly across various platforms
- Perform intensive internal testing of all code changes to ensure they are free of errors and regressions
- Keeping up-to-date with industry trends and technology developments
Requirements:
- Tertiary degree in related field
- 3 years minimum experience with C#
- 3 years minimum experience in developing API’s for use in Front End development
- 2 years minimum experience within an agile/scrum framework
- 3 Years minimum experience with SQL
- 3 years minimum experience in Dev Ops
- Experience required with Docker and/or Kubernetes
- Experience with YouTrack
- Knowledge of Angular/React
- Exposure to Apache Kafka servers
- Exposure to Microservices architectures
- Strong portfolio demonstrating your programming and design skills
SALARY DISCLAIMER: The advertised salary range is merely a guideline to attract a range potentially suitable candidates to the advertised position. This doesn't automatically mean that a successful candidate can claim an offer for the maximum advertised salary. It is the prerogative of the future employer to offer a candidate a market related remuneration package in line with the candidate's qualifications, skills and level of experience
Desired Skills:
- C# Developer
- .net Developer
- C# stack
- Full Stack Developer