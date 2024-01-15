IT Application Manager – Western Cape Mowbray

Jan 15, 2024

Join Our Mission: Elevate Healthcare through Innovative IT Leadership!

Are you ready to take your career to the next level and make a meaningful impact on the healthcare industry?
We are on the lookout for an exceptional and seasoned IT professional to lead our dynamic team in Cape Town.
If you have a passion for cutting-edge technology, a knack for strategic thinking, and a desire to revolutionize the way healthcare operates, this is the opportunity you’ve been waiting for.

Location: Cape Town – Where Innovation Meets the Ocean

Position: IT Applications Manager (SAP)

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree in information technology, Computer Science, or a related [URL Removed] Experience & Industry Knowledge:
  • 7-10 Years Experience in a managerial role, leading with charisma and vision.
  • Proven 7-10 years of hands-on experience in IT application management, with a preference for backgrounds in the pharmaceutical or healthcare sector.
  • Deep technical knowledge of application lifecycle management, demonstrating expertise in application selection, implementation, maintenance, and retirement.
  • Track record of successfully managing complex application landscapes, including ERP systems, Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS), and Quality Management Systems (QMS).
  • SAP aficionado, with hands-on experience in SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA.

What You’ll Be Doing but not limited to:

  • Strategic Leadership: Drive the vision and strategy for our IT applications, aligning with organizational goals to propel us into the future.
  • Lifecycle Mastery: Oversee the complete application lifecycle, ensuring seamless transitions from selection to retirement.
  • Technical Prowess: Leverage your technical expertise to navigate and enhance our application landscape, particularly in ERP, LIMS, QMS, and SAP environments.

Why You’ll Love Working with Us:

  • Collaborative Culture: Join a team that values collaboration, diversity, and creativity.
  • Cutting-Edge Technology: Be at the forefront of healthcare technology, driving innovation in patient care.
  • Impactful Work: Contribute to a mission that improves lives and advances healthcare globally.
  • Cape Town Lifestyle: Work in a city that offers the perfect blend of career opportunities and breathtaking landscapes.

Desired Skills:

  • hana
  • SAP
  • CONFIGURATION

