IT Application Manager – Western Cape Mowbray

Location: Cape Town – Where Innovation Meets the Ocean

Position: IT Applications Manager (SAP)

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in information technology, Computer Science, or a related [URL Removed] Experience & Industry Knowledge:

7-10 Years Experience in a managerial role, leading with charisma and vision.

Proven 7-10 years of hands-on experience in IT application management, with a preference for backgrounds in the pharmaceutical or healthcare sector.

Deep technical knowledge of application lifecycle management, demonstrating expertise in application selection, implementation, maintenance, and retirement.

Track record of successfully managing complex application landscapes, including ERP systems, Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS), and Quality Management Systems (QMS).

SAP aficionado, with hands-on experience in SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA.

What You’ll Be Doing but not limited to:

Strategic Leadership: Drive the vision and strategy for our IT applications, aligning with organizational goals to propel us into the future.

Lifecycle Mastery: Oversee the complete application lifecycle, ensuring seamless transitions from selection to retirement.

Technical Prowess: Leverage your technical expertise to navigate and enhance our application landscape, particularly in ERP, LIMS, QMS, and SAP environments.

Why You’ll Love Working with Us:

Collaborative Culture: Join a team that values collaboration, diversity, and creativity.

Cutting-Edge Technology: Be at the forefront of healthcare technology, driving innovation in patient care.

Impactful Work: Contribute to a mission that improves lives and advances healthcare globally.

Cape Town Lifestyle: Work in a city that offers the perfect blend of career opportunities and breathtaking landscapes.

Desired Skills:

hana

SAP

CONFIGURATION

