IT Desktop support technician, Pretoria east – Gauteng Pretoria

IT Desktop support technician, Pretoria east. We require a fully bilingual person has has their own transport as part of this role entails travelling to client sites. Experience on MS 365 is a MUST and at least 2 years IT support experience. Must be well presented with good hygiene habits.

Desired Skills:

dektop support

microsoft 365

IT technician

Employer & Job Benefits:

NA

