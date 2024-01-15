IT Infrastructure Manager

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in information technology, Computer Science, or related field.

Relevant certifications (e.g., ITIL, CCNA, MCSE) are highly desirable.

Experience & Knowledge:- 7-10 years of managerial experience in IT infrastructure and operations.- Proven track record in managing IT infrastructure in pharmaceutical or healthcare industries.- Strong technical knowledge spanning network architecture, servers, storage systems, databases, virtualization, cloud computing, and telecommunications.- Proficiency in IT service management principles and methodologies, with experience using ITSM tools and frameworks.

Responsibilities but not limited to:- IT Infrastructure Management: Design, implement, and maintain our IT infrastructure, ensuring high availability, reliability, and security.- IT Operations Management: Oversee day-to-day operations, including system administration, monitoring, troubleshooting, and incident response.- Vendor and Service Provider Management: Cultivate and maintain relationships with external partners, ensuring compliance with SLAs, negotiating contracts, and overseeing procurement.- IT Service Management: Implement and manage IT service management processes, including incident management, problem management, change management, and configuration management.- Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity: Develop and maintain disaster recovery and business continuity plans for IT systems and infrastructure.- Conduct regular testing and simulations to validate the effectiveness of plans and ensure the organization’s ability to recover from disruptions.- Performance Monitoring and Capacity Planning: Monitor and analyze IT infrastructure performance, capacity, and utilization.- Proactively identify bottlenecks, performance issues, and capacity constraints.- Plan and implement infrastructure upgrades and enhancements to meet business needs.

If you're ready to lead, innovate, and make an impact, apply now and be part of our exciting journey in shaping the future of IT infrastructure!

