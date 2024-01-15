IT Support Technician (VoIP/Networking) – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Role: IT Support Technician (VoIP/Networking)
Location: Gqeberha/PE
A growing MSP based is looking for a IT Support Technician to join their dynamic team. If you enjoy a fast paced and collaborative environment and are passionate about Telecoms, VoIP and customers, this role is for you! You will be mentored by a Snr IT Support Engineer and so there is a lot of room for growth and development. In addition, Laptop, cell phone, tools and training will be provided to you.
Overview of role:
Perform physical on-sites for support purposes, trouble-shooting faults on site and relaying to the remote support team for resolution
Perform customer equipment installations, including network cabling, network cabinet installations.
Assisting with first tier support when in the office.
Good trouble shooter with great interpersonal skills who is able to think quickly on their feet
Driving license and ideally own car required
Requirements:
2 – 5 years’ experience as an On-site Technician and Systems Installer at a Telco/MSP with the following experience/skills:
VOIP:
- Implementation of VoIP systems, IP phones, Softphones and IP PABXs
- Troubleshooting VOIP solutions
- SIP (advantageous)
Networking:
- Understanding IP Addressing, subnetting
- DHCP, DNS, NAT
- Crimping RJ45 and RJ11
- Cabling and racking
- Managed Switches (advantageous)
- Mikrotik (advantageous)
- Firewalls (advantageous)
- Vibe (advantageous)
Other IT Support:
- Microsoft 365 Suite (advantageous)
- Servers and PCs (advantageous)
Desired Skills:
- IT Support Technician
- VoIP
- Networking
Employer & Job Benefits:
- + vehicle allowance + fuel (business use)