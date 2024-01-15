IT Support Technician (VoIP/Networking)

Role: IT Support Technician (VoIP/Networking)

Location: Gqeberha/PE

A growing MSP based is looking for a IT Support Technician to join their dynamic team. If you enjoy a fast paced and collaborative environment and are passionate about Telecoms, VoIP and customers, this role is for you! You will be mentored by a Snr IT Support Engineer and so there is a lot of room for growth and development. In addition, Laptop, cell phone, tools and training will be provided to you.

Overview of role:

Perform physical on-sites for support purposes, trouble-shooting faults on site and relaying to the remote support team for resolution

Perform customer equipment installations, including network cabling, network cabinet installations.

Assisting with first tier support when in the office.

Good trouble shooter with great interpersonal skills who is able to think quickly on their feet

Driving license and ideally own car required

Requirements:

2 – 5 years’ experience as an On-site Technician and Systems Installer at a Telco/MSP with the following experience/skills:

VOIP:

Implementation of VoIP systems, IP phones, Softphones and IP PABXs

Troubleshooting VOIP solutions

SIP (advantageous)

Networking:

Understanding IP Addressing, subnetting

DHCP, DNS, NAT

Crimping RJ45 and RJ11

Cabling and racking

Managed Switches (advantageous)

Mikrotik (advantageous)

Firewalls (advantageous)

Vibe (advantageous)

Other IT Support:

Microsoft 365 Suite (advantageous)

Servers and PCs (advantageous)

Desired Skills:

IT Support Technician

VoIP

Networking

Employer & Job Benefits:

+ vehicle allowance + fuel (business use)

