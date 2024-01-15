.Net Developer

We are looking to employ .NET Developers – proficiency in a range of technologies, from .NET (C#) and SQL Server to MVC 4, Entity Framework, and Angular, will drive the creation of efficient and scalable applications . Will collaborate within an Agile team environment, applying problem-solving abilities to tackle challenges in a fast-paced setting. Your expertise will extend to AZURE Cloud, ensuring the successful deployment and operation of applications.

What you will do:

Develop and maintain robust applications using .NET (C#), SQL Server, Angular and MVC 4.

Utilize Entity Framework for efficient data access and manipulation.

Demonstrate expertise in Angular to create intuitive and responsive user interfaces.

Collaborate within an Agile team, participating in sprint planning, daily stand-ups, and other Agile ceremonies.

Design, create, and manage Windows Services, adapting them to meet evolving needs.

Apply batch processing knowledge to efficiently handle large datasets and scheduled tasks.

Successfully promote code across different environments, ensuring smooth deployment and minimizing disruptions.

Handle Production Support requirements and Business-As-Usual (BAU) tasks with a focus on maintaining high-quality service.

Leverage AZURE Cloud experience to optimize application deployment, scalability, and reliability.

Utilize your Financial Services experience, if applicable, to deliver solutions that meet industry-specific requirements.

Your expertise:

5+ years of experience in .NET(C#) Full Stack, Angular, and Azure development.

Strong command of front-end development using Angular for dynamic user interfaces.

Proficient with Micro Services and Azure functions.

Ability to thrive in an Agile team environment and contribute effectively to collaborative efforts.

Exceptional problem-solving skills, adaptable to the fast-paced nature of development.

Experience with batch processing and working with large datasets.

Successful history of promoting code changes across various environments.

Capable of managing Production Support demands and BAU tasks with a focus on excellence.

Familiarity with AZURE Cloud services and deployment practices.

Financial Services experience is advantageous, showcasing an understanding of industry-specific requirements.

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

