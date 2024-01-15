.Net Developer

We are looking to employ .NET Developers – proficiency in a range of technologies, from .NET (C#) and SQL Server to MVC 4, Entity Framework, and Angular, will drive the creation of efficient and scalable applications . Will collaborate within an Agile team environment, applying problem-solving abilities to tackle challenges in a fast-paced setting. Your expertise will extend to AZURE Cloud, ensuring the successful deployment and operation of applications.
What you will do:
- Develop and maintain robust applications using .NET (C#), SQL Server, Angular and MVC 4.
- Utilize Entity Framework for efficient data access and manipulation.
- Demonstrate expertise in Angular to create intuitive and responsive user interfaces.
- Collaborate within an Agile team, participating in sprint planning, daily stand-ups, and other Agile ceremonies.
- Design, create, and manage Windows Services, adapting them to meet evolving needs.
- Apply batch processing knowledge to efficiently handle large datasets and scheduled tasks.
- Successfully promote code across different environments, ensuring smooth deployment and minimizing disruptions.
- Handle Production Support requirements and Business-As-Usual (BAU) tasks with a focus on maintaining high-quality service.
- Leverage AZURE Cloud experience to optimize application deployment, scalability, and reliability.
- Utilize your Financial Services experience, if applicable, to deliver solutions that meet industry-specific requirements.
Your expertise:
- 5+ years of experience in .NET(C#) Full Stack, Angular, and Azure development.
- Strong command of front-end development using Angular for dynamic user interfaces.
- Proficient with Micro Services and Azure functions.
- Ability to thrive in an Agile team environment and contribute effectively to collaborative efforts.
- Exceptional problem-solving skills, adaptable to the fast-paced nature of development.
- Experience with batch processing and working with large datasets.
- Successful history of promoting code changes across various environments.
- Capable of managing Production Support demands and BAU tasks with a focus on excellence.
- Familiarity with AZURE Cloud services and deployment practices.
- Financial Services experience is advantageous, showcasing an understanding of industry-specific requirements.
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery