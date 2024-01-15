.Net Developer

Jan 15, 2024

We are looking to employ .NET Developers – proficiency in a range of technologies, from .NET (C#) and SQL Server to MVC 4, Entity Framework, and Angular, will drive the creation of efficient and scalable applications . Will collaborate within an Agile team environment, applying problem-solving abilities to tackle challenges in a fast-paced setting. Your expertise will extend to AZURE Cloud, ensuring the successful deployment and operation of applications.

What you will do:

  • Develop and maintain robust applications using .NET (C#), SQL Server, Angular and MVC 4.

  • Utilize Entity Framework for efficient data access and manipulation.

  • Demonstrate expertise in Angular to create intuitive and responsive user interfaces.

  • Collaborate within an Agile team, participating in sprint planning, daily stand-ups, and other Agile ceremonies.

  • Design, create, and manage Windows Services, adapting them to meet evolving needs.

  • Apply batch processing knowledge to efficiently handle large datasets and scheduled tasks.

  • Successfully promote code across different environments, ensuring smooth deployment and minimizing disruptions.

  • Handle Production Support requirements and Business-As-Usual (BAU) tasks with a focus on maintaining high-quality service.

  • Leverage AZURE Cloud experience to optimize application deployment, scalability, and reliability.

  • Utilize your Financial Services experience, if applicable, to deliver solutions that meet industry-specific requirements.

Your expertise:

  • 5+ years of experience in .NET(C#) Full Stack, Angular, and Azure development.

  • Strong command of front-end development using Angular for dynamic user interfaces.

  • Proficient with Micro Services and Azure functions.

  • Ability to thrive in an Agile team environment and contribute effectively to collaborative efforts.

  • Exceptional problem-solving skills, adaptable to the fast-paced nature of development.

  • Experience with batch processing and working with large datasets.

  • Successful history of promoting code changes across various environments.

  • Capable of managing Production Support demands and BAU tasks with a focus on excellence.

  • Familiarity with AZURE Cloud services and deployment practices.

  • Financial Services experience is advantageous, showcasing an understanding of industry-specific requirements.

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position