Project Manager – Gauteng Kempton Park West

Mechanical or Chemical

Degree or Diploma

A minimum of 3 – 5 years of industry experience with 2 years of direct Project Management experience in an engineering environment working for a contractor executing EPC projects.

Advanced certificates in contract management will be an advantage.

Experience in working with Candy will be an advantage

The successful candidate must demonstrate a well-rounded knowledge of the principles of Project Management and must be conversant and demonstrate an in depth knowledge of the 9 knowledge areas as defined by the PMI. Practical applications of the principles of Project Management must be demonstrated.

A good working knowledge of FIDIC based contracts is essential.

Preference will be given to candidates with experience in water related projects.

KPI’s are as follows :

Project Integration management

Scope management

Time Management

Cost Management

Quality Management

Communication Management

Project Risk Management

Procurement Management

Desired Skills:

process plant

Project budget

Project resources

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position