Project Manager IT – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client based in Johannesburg is looking for a Project Manager to join their team
Experience
- Minimum 5 years’ + experience as a Infrastructure Project Manager / Scrum Master.
- Solid understanding and experience of the agile principles.
- Solid understanding of the software development life cycle.
- Knowledge of story splitting, estimation, velocity, retrospection and other Scrum techniques.
- Ability to understand technical issue at a high level.
- Attention to detail, high ownership and responsibility.
- Conflict management and relationship building skills.
- Excellent facilitation, written and verbal communication skills.
- Previous experience within the Retail and Telecommunications industry an added advantage.
Skills
- Agile Project Management certification, SAFe or equivalent
- PMP / Prince II / PMBok / Certification / Scrum Master Certification, SAFe or equivalent
Desired Skills:
- Infrastructure
- Application Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree