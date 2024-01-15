Project Manager IT – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jan 15, 2024

Our client based in Johannesburg is looking for a Project Manager to join their team

Experience

  • Minimum 5 years’ + experience as a Infrastructure Project Manager / Scrum Master.
  • Solid understanding and experience of the agile principles.
  • Solid understanding of the software development life cycle.
  • Knowledge of story splitting, estimation, velocity, retrospection and other Scrum techniques.
  • Ability to understand technical issue at a high level.
  • Attention to detail, high ownership and responsibility.
  • Conflict management and relationship building skills.
  • Excellent facilitation, written and verbal communication skills.
  • Previous experience within the Retail and Telecommunications industry an added advantage.

Skills

  • Agile Project Management certification, SAFe or equivalent
  • PMP / Prince II / PMBok / Certification / Scrum Master Certification, SAFe or equivalent

Email updated cv’s to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Infrastructure
  • Application Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

