Project Manager IT – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client based in Johannesburg is looking for a Project Manager to join their team

Experience

Minimum 5 years’ + experience as a Infrastructure Project Manager / Scrum Master.

Solid understanding and experience of the agile principles.

Solid understanding of the software development life cycle.

Knowledge of story splitting, estimation, velocity, retrospection and other Scrum techniques.

Ability to understand technical issue at a high level.

Attention to detail, high ownership and responsibility.

Conflict management and relationship building skills.

Excellent facilitation, written and verbal communication skills.

Previous experience within the Retail and Telecommunications industry an added advantage.

Skills

Agile Project Management certification, SAFe or equivalent

PMP / Prince II / PMBok / Certification / Scrum Master Certification, SAFe or equivalent

Email updated cv’s to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Infrastructure

Application Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

