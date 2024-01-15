Position available for a Mid-Level QA Tester in Cape Town. Possibility of working hybrid. Experience with Cypress essential.
Minimum Requirements
- More than 2 years in software testing
- ISTQB Certification
- Computer Science degree or diploma
- Experience with Cypress and Selenium testing tools
- JavaScript knowledge
- Solid experience of SQL
- Previous experience working on JIRA
- White and black box testing experience
- Manual testing experience
- Test automation experience
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Report any issues
- Track and identify bugs
- Regression testing
- Testing various platforms and websites
- Manual testing
- Test automation
When applying, ensure your CV is in WORD of PDF format, and not scanned.
Please accept your application as unsuccessful if you had no feedback within 14 days of applying. We will keep your CV on our database and match to other suitable positions.
We reserve the right to stop/renew adverts.
