QA Tester – Western Cape Bellville

Position available for a Mid-Level QA Tester in Cape Town. Possibility of working hybrid. Experience with Cypress essential.

Minimum Requirements

More than 2 years in software testing

ISTQB Certification

Computer Science degree or diploma

Experience with Cypress and Selenium testing tools

JavaScript knowledge

Solid experience of SQL

Previous experience working on JIRA

White and black box testing experience

Manual testing experience

Test automation experience

Duties and Responsibilities:

Report any issues

Track and identify bugs

Regression testing

Testing various platforms and websites

Manual testing

Test automation

When applying, ensure your CV is in WORD of PDF format, and not scanned. Our software will not be able to match you to positions if it is scanned.

Please accept your application as unsuccessful if you had no feedback within 14 days of applying. We will keep your CV on our database and match to other suitable positions.

PLEASE NOTE: We use Placement Partner to track and manage applications and can only accept applications received through this portal. We do not accept any applications by email or Whatsapp. If you are unable to apply through the link we have provided, please upload your CV to our website [URL Removed] We reserve the right to stop/renew adverts.

