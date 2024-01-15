Qlik Senior Consultant

We are recruiting a Qlik Senior Consultant to join our team. Our ideal candidate must have the required technical skills accompanied by passion and determination to make a difference and deliver a competitive advantage for a passionate and customer-focused IT delivery company.

Your role will be to function as our client’s Data Analytics advisor and foremost developer of analytics solutions. End users will rely on your solutions for their day-to-day business decisions. Your technical and analytical expertise will nurture customers to drive adoption and repeat purchases

Your Expertise:

5+ years’ experience of software implementation.

Multiple years of experience with QlikView or Qlik Sense or relevant Qlik Qualification or Certification.

Must be willing to learn and adapt to new features and functionality with evolving products.

Comfortable working in Agile development environments.

Must be self-managed, responsive, and dedicated to exceptional customer support.

Strong hands-on experience with relational databases and data modelling.

Experience of BI tools and/or enterprise-type (ERP, CRM) applications.

Experience with QlikView or Qlik Sense is preferred, though we are willing to train the right consultants with our technology. BI platform experience outside of Qlik is relevant as well.

Qualifications Required:

BSc IT, or BCom or BSC Engineering/Industrial Engineering or Diploma equivalent

What you’ll do:

Providing billable professional services to Qlik Customers in developing Qlik applications leveraging industry best practices.

Managing activities including needs analysis, data review, product demonstrations.

Becoming a Multi-Qlik Product expert in its features, benefits and application.

Communicating via In Person, Phone, Email, and Web meetings with customers assisting and guiding them through the design, development, implementation and deployment process of Qlik applications.

Driving all aspects of successful implementations from requirements and design to mentoring and delivery.

Generating Discovery meetings and document final solutions for customers and provide Knowledge transfers.

Analysing customer requirements and develop proposals of technical solutions.

Providing onsite customer mentoring and professional services.

Business level English mandatory

Previous consulting experience preferred.

Ability to articulate ideas clearly with exceptional organizational, presentation, and communication skills – both verbal and written.

Aptitude, interest, and self-motivation to continually learn new tools and techniques.

Friendly and professional demeanor with strong interpersonal skills to forge relationships of trust at all levels of the organization.

Personal Attributes

Passion for IT and technical solutions

Willing to go the extra mile

Personable

Self-motivated

Strong communicator, both verbal and business

Customer-focused

Team Player

Location: Midrand

IT Office or working from home IT office environments

Reasonable travel will be required to travel to customer sites or within Africa if required.

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

