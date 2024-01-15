Radio Frequency Network Engineer

REQUIREMENTS:
- Diploma or B-Tech Degree in Electrical Engineering – Light Current
- Min 5 years’ work experience obtained within a telecommunications environment
- Technical knowledge relating specifically to RF systems, communication systems and antennas
- Fall Arrest Certification (Advantageous)
DUTIES:
- Monitor the existing radio frequency network and ensure maximum availability within minimum downtime
- Maintain, repair and upgrade the existing radio frequency network, of high sites and repeater sites
- Install, maintain, repair and upgrade the network of telemetry field units, used to tests customers vehichles
- Assist with new developments and modifications, pertaining to the radio frquency network
- Manage an effective inventory control system, relating specifically to the various components of the radio frequency network
Contact Thando Tshabangu
[Phone Number Removed];
Email: [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Fault finding and analytical skills
- Linux
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma