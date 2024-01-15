Radio Frequency Network Engineer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Jan 15, 2024

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Diploma or B-Tech Degree in Electrical Engineering – Light Current
  • Min 5 years’ work experience obtained within a telecommunications environment
  • Technical knowledge relating specifically to RF systems, communication systems and antennas
  • Fall Arrest Certification (Advantageous)

DUTIES:

  • Monitor the existing radio frequency network and ensure maximum availability within minimum downtime
  • Maintain, repair and upgrade the existing radio frequency network, of high sites and repeater sites
  • Install, maintain, repair and upgrade the network of telemetry field units, used to tests customers vehichles
  • Assist with new developments and modifications, pertaining to the radio frquency network
  • Manage an effective inventory control system, relating specifically to the various components of the radio frequency network

Contact Thando Tshabangu

[Phone Number Removed];
Email: [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Fault finding and analytical skills
  • Linux

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

