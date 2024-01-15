Samsung unveils ‘AI for All’ vision at CES 2024

Samsung Electronics has shared its vision for how artificial intelligence (AI) technology will enable people to experience their devices more intuitively and conveniently than ever before.

Presenting the ideas at a press conference at CES 2024, Samsung teamed up with key partners to outline the technology behind this vision and how new products and services use AI capabilities to make life easier.

Jong-Hee (JH) Han, vice-chairman, CEO and head of Samsung’s Device eXperience (DX) Division, opened the press conference by describing how AI will enable connected technologies to improve people’s daily lives while always remaining nonintrusive and “in the background.” The strategy that he and others outlined focused on the role of AI in enhancing connected experiences that are both simple and useful.

Samsung presented a number of products and services that help achieve these aims.

“With the emergence of artificial intelligence, smarter, better experiences will redefine how we live,” Han said. “Samsung’s broad portfolio of powerful devices, along with the pursuit of open collaboration, will help bring AI and hyper-connectivity to all.”

Visual Display Products and Digital Appliances

Jonathan Gabrio, head of connected experience centre at Samsung Electronics America, outlined the ways in which AI technology is transforming how Visual Display products and Digital Appliances are used.

For example, Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN900D boasts a built-in AI Processor, NQ8 AI Gen 3, equipped with an 8 times greater AI neural network and a two times faster NPU than its predecessor. Thanks to NQ8 AI Gen3 processor, Samsung Neo QLED 8K automatically upscales low-resolution content to provide users with up to 8K quality viewing experience and sharpens fast-moving images via AI Motion Enhancer Pro. Samsung Neo QLED 8K also features Active Voice Amplifier Pro, which analyzes voice and background noise by AI to optimize your TV listening experience so you can enjoy various content as if you are in the front row of a stadium or movie theater. Samsung Neo QLED 8K also features Tizen OS Home, which offers the latest apps, services, personalized content, and service recommendations to upscale your entertainment experience.

As for viewers with different needs, Samsung also provides innovative accessibility features. A sign language feature in Samsung Neo QLED can be easily controlled with gestures for the hearing impaired, and an Audio Subtitle feature turns text subtitles into spoken words in real-time for the visually impaired.

In addition, Samsung is introducing the new The Premiere 8K, a projector that features not only a 150-inch display, but also the world’s first wireless 8K transmission for a projector. With The Premiere 8K, users will be able to enjoy a full-scale viewing experience like that of the cinema in the comfort of their own homes.

Samsung also introduced Music Frame, a speaker with a customisable cover. Via Q-Symphony feature, the Music Frame syncs with Samsung TVs and soundbars, bringing enriched bass and surround sound of dual built-in woofers to the home with minimal effort.

Samsung has also made major upgrades to Ballie, the rolling AI robot first introduced at CES 2020. Ballie has now evolved into your AI companion capable of interacting with other smart devices to provide customized services such as taking care of bothersome tasks or projecting images and videos on walls so that users can view key information for their daily lives such as weather or other relevant content wherever they are.

To enhance kitchen and food experiences, Samsung is unveiling the Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with AI Family Hub+. This refrigerator boasts a 32-inch screen that features the new AI Vision Inside, which uses an internal camera to recognize up to 33 different food items that are put into and taken out of the refrigerator and suggests recipes using those ingredients.

Users can also set “use by dates” on the Bespoke 4-Door FlexTM Refrigerator with AI Family Hub screen for food items, which then allows the refrigerator to send a notification when the set date draws near. The Anyplace Induction range also allows recipes saved on Samsung Food to be shared to the cooktop’s 7-inch display so that users can easily follow along while cooking.

The new Bespoke AI Laundry Combo — an All-in-One washer and dryer — features the AI Hub, which is a 7-inch LCD display that acts as an intuitive control centre for managing laundry, allowing users to enjoy a simple washing and drying experience. It personalises washing and drying by remembering users’ habits and using machine learning to suggest cycles.

Samsung’s upcoming vacuum and mop robot cleaner, the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo, uses AI technology to provide a more convenient, effective cleaning experience. With AI Object Recognition upgraded from the previous robot cleaner lineup, it will be able to distinguish more objects, as well as detect stains and spaces. The Bespoke Jet Bot Combo also recognizes the type of floor it encounters — along with carpet length — and adjusts its settings accordingly.

Galaxy Book4

Microsoft Copilot connects the Galaxy Book4 series with Samsung Galaxy smartphone to make them work seamlessly together. Microsoft Copilot can find, read or summarize text messages from a user’s Galaxy smartphone and even automatically create and send messages on a user’s behalf directly from the PC. Without having to turn on the smartphone and open each individual app, the Galaxy Book4 series can access smartphone functions and information more quickly and intelligently.

The Galaxy Book4 series can now turn Samsung Galaxy smartphones’ camera into a PC webcam, using it for video calls on virtual conferencing apps. Users can switch freely between front and rear cameras with just a click on their PC, and it also offers a variety of features from Galaxy smartphones – including Background Blur and Auto-framing – that help focus on the speaker’s image in any environment.

Through tight, ongoing collaboration between Samsung and Microsoft, more intelligent capabilities will continue to be made possible on the Galaxy Book4 series, with the above connectivity features being available starting from March.

The Galaxy Book4 series can be paired with other Galaxy devices beyond smartphones. Tab S9 Ultra can be used as an additional PC monitor, and users can enjoy crystal-clear sound quality with reduced latency when the PC is connected with Galaxy Buds2 Pro. With all these capabilities and more, the Galaxy Book4 series is designed to deliver the best PC experience possible.

Spatial Intelligence

Jaeyeon Jung, executive vice-president and head of SmartThings, highlighted the ways AI technology is impacting the relationship between users and their devices, including Samsung’s vision for SmartThings: The more Samsung devices a customer uses, the smarter those devices become and the better they can understand and support daily life.

Spatial AI is the key to enabling this vision, by helping devices understand the living space and routines of the user, thus enabling more a personalised home management experience. SmartThings uses LiDAR on connected devices like robot vacuums to create digital floor plans so users can check the status and location of all their devices.

In March, SmartThings will roll out the upgraded 3D Map View for a more detailed experience on Samsung smartphones and TVs. A QR code will allow users to add family and friends to their SmartThings ecosystem, so that every member of the household can create their own routines.

Using smart sensors and AI, SmartThings can detect unusual circumstances, such as a fall, and send alerts to designated family and caregivers. Also, with the Galaxy SmartTag2, users can track their pets’ activities and digitally store identifying information by attaching the tag to a collar or harness.

Jung also discussed how the Bixby voice assistant is allowing smart homes to become more dynamic with its enhanced AI capabilities.

Bixby can now automatically route commands to the most appropriate devices based on an understanding of the user’s location and activities. Key technologies like Multi Device Wakeup combined with a shared communication protocol, enable Bixby to listen to commands with all the devices in a room but then only perform the requested action on the most relevant device.

The TV, with the Samsung Daily+ service, will increasingly become a central hub for much of this smart home functionality, while also granting access to a variety of additional services. These include video calls through ConnecTime, video veterinary consultation services[1], and Workout Tracker — through which workout data can be transferred to Samsung’s smart watches.

Samsung also announced the new Samsung Now+ service, which displays useful information about users’ homes, such as the weather or a live security camera feed from a home security system without the TV even being turned on. As is the case with SmartThings features, users can also access this information via voice command.

Bringing the Home and Car Closer Together

Samsung also announced developments in the automotive industry, starting with a partnership with Hyundai Motor Group.

Samsung and Hyundai have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU), which was announced ahead of CES 2024. Under the agreement, users will have access to Home-to-Car and Car-to-Home services, courtesy of SmartThings connectivity.

Haeyoung Kwon, head of infotainment development centre and SDV execution sub-division at Hyundai Motor Group, commented: “Using Hyundai Motor Group’s software-defined vehicle, SmartThings will now work with Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis vehicles through the app. All of us at Hyundai Motor Group appreciate our partnership with Samsung, and we’re excited about the new features we’re bringing to your vehicles through smarter connectivity.”

Through SmartThings, users will be able to use voice commands to remotely perform functions in their car, such as heating it up in advance or opening and closing windows. SmartThings connectivity goes the other way, too, with users able to control home functions from their vehicle. Users will be able to automatically open and close garage doors based on the location of the car, as well as regulate home temperature. All of these actions can be carried out via voice commands.

Samsung has also deepened the longstanding partnership with HARMAN to elevate the way users experience driving.

Michelle Gattuso, vice-president of product management at HARMAN, says: “Samsung’s leadership in consumer technology — together with HARMAN’s automotive expertise — has opened the door to game-changing experiences like HARMAN Ready Care, Ready Vision and Ready Display. But now, the work we do with Samsung is getting even more integrated. Samsung and HARMAN are working in lockstep to bring even more impactful experiences to the entire in-cabin ecosystem.”

HARMAN’s Ready Care, which focuses on driver safety, implements deep learning neural networking techniques to monitor the driver’s movement and cognitive alertness, and can provide personalized reminders and alerts. Additionally, Ready Care can now identify whether passengers are adults or children, and adjust airbag deployment settings accordingly.

Ready Vision brings an intuitive display directly to windshields — courtesy of augmented reality — in drivers’ line of sight, right when they need it. For example, drivers have access to a map that updates according to routes in real time, as well as recommendations for the fastest route or where to stop for coffee. Another HARMAN product, Ready Upgrade, allows automakers to frequently update their vehicle’s hardware and software. This keeps vehicles relevant, modern and efficient for longer.

Security and Privacy

In this future of AI-enabled, deeply interconnected devices, Samsung recognizes that security and privacy are paramount.

One such solution is Samsung Knox Matrix, which now provides end-to-end encryption across many Samsung Galaxy smartphones and smart TVs. The technology will allow devices to monitor each other to identify and isolate security threats.

Knox Vault, which helps keep user data safe on some of Samsung’s most popular devices, has been expanded to cover more devices connected by SmartThings, such as Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs. Additionally, Samsung’s partnerships with major tech companies allow users to experience security and privacy in a way that is tailored to their specific needs.